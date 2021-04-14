Secure Asset Management, LLC Buys First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust Capital Strength

Investment company Secure Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Secure Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Secure Asset Management, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FPX, VTIP, DIA, ARKK, ANAT, MIY, IBB, CI, MP, MYI, VCR, QQQ, STLD, BJK, CAT, VOOV, FHLC, NID, ETSY, CRM, GILD, EPD, CCL, BLK, DG, SGA, KBWB, MYJ,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,338 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 33,306 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.06% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,009 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.87% First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN) - 91,535 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.78% First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 123,580 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 20,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 69,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.63 and $331.66, with an estimated average price of $314.78. The stock is now traded at around $337.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.38 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $14.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.211000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 121.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 91,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.87%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 24,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $378.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 33,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 270.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $89.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in National Presto Industries Inc by 86.33%. The purchase prices were between $87.35 and $117.87, with an estimated average price of $98.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 125.57%. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $155.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $18.17 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.