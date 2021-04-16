Accredited Investors Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Core S&P Mi

Edina, MN, based Investment company Accredited Investors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accredited Investors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Accredited Investors Inc. owns 154 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFV, IWN, IJJ, VOO, RH, BHC, BILL, VTV, NUE, EBAY, BND, DES, TMDI,

EFV, IWN, IJJ, VOO, RH, BHC, BILL, VTV, NUE, EBAY, BND, DES, TMDI, Added Positions: AAXJ, VT, SPY, SPYV, TSLA, CHRW, MDT, MGK, TGT, KBWB, USB, SUSA, FAST, NVDA, EFA, O, T, DSI, DRRX, ESGE, VTI, GOOG, VO, SOXX, IYW, EEM, CELC, FB, PM, TWO, ISRG, COST, MO,

AAXJ, VT, SPY, SPYV, TSLA, CHRW, MDT, MGK, TGT, KBWB, USB, SUSA, FAST, NVDA, EFA, O, T, DSI, DRRX, ESGE, VTI, GOOG, VO, SOXX, IYW, EEM, CELC, FB, PM, TWO, ISRG, COST, MO, Reduced Positions: IJR, IWM, IWP, IWF, DEM, IVV, SCHB, VB, VEU, IJH, HTLF, IEMG, IVW, MMM, CDNS, INTC, SUSB, GIS, PG, PEP, XEL, VZ, ABT, BRK.B, BA, CAT, DXCM, NEE, LLY, AMZN, AXP, AMGN, PRFZ, CVX, ITOT, CSCO, KO, WFC, DIS, IBM, TNC, JPM, JNJ, NFLX, MSFT, HD, RTX, F, AMAT, QQQ, IWS, BAC, IWO, LMT, IWB, MCD, NSC, ORCL, FDX, ECL, PYPL, ABBV, ET, GE, SYK, ANTM, WMT, XOM,

IJR, IWM, IWP, IWF, DEM, IVV, SCHB, VB, VEU, IJH, HTLF, IEMG, IVW, MMM, CDNS, INTC, SUSB, GIS, PG, PEP, XEL, VZ, ABT, BRK.B, BA, CAT, DXCM, NEE, LLY, AMZN, AXP, AMGN, PRFZ, CVX, ITOT, CSCO, KO, WFC, DIS, IBM, TNC, JPM, JNJ, NFLX, MSFT, HD, RTX, F, AMAT, QQQ, IWS, BAC, IWO, LMT, IWB, MCD, NSC, ORCL, FDX, ECL, PYPL, ABBV, ET, GE, SYK, ANTM, WMT, XOM, Sold Out: BK, NTES, SYY, BAX, GILD, QCOM, GLD, NKE, FSM, WRN, MNKKQ,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,708,517 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 276,274 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 492,570 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 129,929 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 929,638 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 929,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 138,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 153,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $634.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 90.08%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 404,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 224,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 157.74%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 19,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $739.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 70.10%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.