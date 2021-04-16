>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Accredited Investors Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Core S&P Mi

April 16, 2021 | About: AAXJ +0.21% VT +0.38% SPY +0.33% TSLA +0.13% MDT +0.05% TGT +1.36% EFV +0.8% IWN +0.32% IJJ +0.75% VOO +0.35% RH +3.21% BHC -0.89% BK -4.04%

Edina, MN, based Investment company Accredited Investors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accredited Investors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Accredited Investors Inc. owns 154 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Accredited Investors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accredited+investors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Accredited Investors Inc.
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,708,517 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 276,274 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 492,570 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 129,929 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 929,638 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 929,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 138,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 153,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $634.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Accredited Investors Inc. initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 90.08%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 404,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 224,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 157.74%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 19,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $739.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 70.10%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Accredited Investors Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Accredited Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Accredited Investors Inc.. Also check out:

1. Accredited Investors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Accredited Investors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Accredited Investors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Accredited Investors Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)