Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Starbucks Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Discover Financial Services, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Starbucks Corp, Wells Fargo, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SBUX, WFC, INTC, CSCO, CMCSA, GM, FIVE, TSLA, SIX, ABNB, ORCL, VFC, LAMR, SNAP, IP, RVLV, MO, HPQ,

SBUX, WFC, INTC, CSCO, CMCSA, GM, FIVE, TSLA, SIX, ABNB, ORCL, VFC, LAMR, SNAP, IP, RVLV, MO, HPQ, Added Positions: STZ, JPM, DIS, COST, MU, GOOGL, MS, PNC, V, CAT, PANW, WIX, GS, PYPL, OLED, AVGO, AMD, NVDA, EPD, ALLY, GOOG, SNPS, DAL, ANTM, EOG, COP, TSCO, T, NOC, BABA, MDB, DDOG,

STZ, JPM, DIS, COST, MU, GOOGL, MS, PNC, V, CAT, PANW, WIX, GS, PYPL, OLED, AVGO, AMD, NVDA, EPD, ALLY, GOOG, SNPS, DAL, ANTM, EOG, COP, TSCO, T, NOC, BABA, MDB, DDOG, Reduced Positions: DFS, LLY, C, PG, ZTS, CHTR, NEE, ROK, MSFT, AAPL, FB, SHOP, COF, DE, UPS, SWK, LULU, BAC, TGT, CMI, LIN, SLB, AEO, SPY, HON, NSC, NKE, LMT, TMUS, GE, TXN,

DFS, LLY, C, PG, ZTS, CHTR, NEE, ROK, MSFT, AAPL, FB, SHOP, COF, DE, UPS, SWK, LULU, BAC, TGT, CMI, LIN, SLB, AEO, SPY, HON, NSC, NKE, LMT, TMUS, GE, TXN, Sold Out: QCOM, CRM, AMT, KO, PEP, WMT, DG, PFE, XPO, FTV, AXP, FCX, ITW, ABBV,

For the details of ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atalanta+sosnoff+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,094,486 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,004,924 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,564 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 81,544 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,645,549 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $116.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 435,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,203,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 661,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 788,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 750,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 335,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 507.08%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $238.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 263,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 817,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 143.76%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $371.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 121,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 592,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 778,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 317,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.