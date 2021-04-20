Regent Investment Management LLC Buys Brown-Forman Corp, CVS Health Corp, Vale SA, Sells Match Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Regent Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Brown-Forman Corp, CVS Health Corp, Vale SA, Square Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells Match Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Viatris Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regent Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Regent Investment Management LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 207,707 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,178 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65% Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 218,480 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.65% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 94,691 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,661 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 53,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $90.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $129.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 130.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 218,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 87,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2345.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $28.4 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $31.31.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $9.25.