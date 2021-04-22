Strategic Wealth Designers Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells MGM Resorts International, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, Marriott International Inc

Investment company Strategic Wealth Designers (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells MGM Resorts International, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, Marriott International Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Designers. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Wealth Designers owns 76 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 488,640 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.78% SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 631,123 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.27% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 175,609 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,302 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.09% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 43,134 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56%

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $84.03, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $74.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $283.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Castor Maritime Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.19 and $1.73, with an estimated average price of $0.79. The stock is now traded at around $0.484200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 66.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 488,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 631,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 137.17%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $338.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 12,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 24,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3360.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 193,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.