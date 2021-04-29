Logo
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Naples, FL, based Investment company Aviance Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC owns 253 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aviance Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aviance+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aviance Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 287,424 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 30,755 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 148,151 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,960 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.37%
  5. Unity Software Inc (U) - 100,000 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $103.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $121.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $287.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $189.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 746.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 154.99%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 16,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $655.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $321.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $267.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Sold Out: Korn Ferry (KFY)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $64.98, with an estimated average price of $55.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aviance Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aviance Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aviance Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aviance Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aviance Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
