FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Nike Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc, Enphase Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Nike Inc, Starbucks Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Roku Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co. As of 2021Q1, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owns 303 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fukoku+mutual+life+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co
  1. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,135,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 81,625 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 328,000 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 340,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 383,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Nike Inc by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.14. The stock is now traded at around $133.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Roku Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $392.46. The stock is now traded at around $356.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 28.46%. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co still held 5,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 38.2%. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.92. The stock is now traded at around $292.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co still held 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Allstate Corp (ALL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced to a holding in Allstate Corp by 27.27%. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co still held 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 20.9%. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33. The stock is now traded at around $669.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co still held 757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 34.57%. The sale prices were between $30.09 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co still held 2,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co. Also check out:

1. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co keeps buying
insider

insider