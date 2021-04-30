FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Nike Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Splunk Inc, Enphase Energy Inc

- New Purchases: DAL, VTRS,
- Added Positions: VZ, MSFT, AMZN, XOM, NKE, SBUX, ABBV, ROKU,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, CRM, AAPL, FB, GOOGL, PFE, QCOM, APD, TMO, UNH, WMT, PG, MA, PEP, NFLX, NVDA, CHTR, MCD, LOW, LRCX, JNJ, IP, SQ, ECL, ETR, DE, ALL, ABT, BAC, FIS, ADBE, TGT, AMGN, TDY, RTX, AKAM, AFL, DIS, ANTM, WEC, EBAY, PM, ACN, HCA, PANW, PNR, TWTR, PYPL, MMM, CSX, ICE, DISCA, KLAC, LEN, CMCSA, MAR, MRVL, CL, SPGI, CAH, TROW, ORCL, VIAC, BA, PGR, AON, DGX, ROK, SWK, SYY,
- Sold Out: SPLK, ENPH, VIA,
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,135,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 81,625 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 328,000 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 340,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 383,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Nike Inc by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.14. The stock is now traded at around $133.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Roku Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $392.46. The stock is now traded at around $356.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 28.46%. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co still held 5,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 38.2%. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.92. The stock is now traded at around $292.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co still held 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Allstate Corp (ALL)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced to a holding in Allstate Corp by 27.27%. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co still held 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 20.9%. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33. The stock is now traded at around $669.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co still held 757 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 34.57%. The sale prices were between $30.09 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co still held 2,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.
