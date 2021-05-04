Bray Capital Advisors Buys American Well Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Sells Shift4 Payments Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bray Capital Advisors Buys American Well Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Sells Shift4 Payments Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bray Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys American Well Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Shift4 Payments Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bray Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Bray Capital Advisors owns 256 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bray Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bray+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bray Capital Advisors
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 408,480 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 71,760 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,617 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 209,777 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,006 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 194,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 133,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $113.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 66,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $122.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bray Capital Advisors. Also check out:

1. Bray Capital Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bray Capital Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bray Capital Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bray Capital Advisors keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider