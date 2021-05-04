Bray Capital Advisors Buys American Well Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Sells Shift4 Payments Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

New Purchases: AMWL, BAM, LI, FREL, IFF, VTRS, PFG, EFV,

Investment company Bray Capital Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys American Well Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Shift4 Payments Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bray Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Bray Capital Advisors owns 256 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 408,480 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 71,760 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,617 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 209,777 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,006 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 194,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 133,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $113.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 66,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $122.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.