Skylands Capital, LLC Buys MP Materials Corp, FMC Corp, AMMO Inc, Sells The Joint Corp, The Michaels Inc, Twitter Inc

- New Purchases: MP, POWW, OSIS, VIAC, BERY, SCOR, AMD, WYNN, CYRX, RKT, SNAP, MSGS, TLRY, TLRY, AI, SAVE, ENV, AGC, ZIXI, SNDL,
- Added Positions: FMC, AKAM, LOPE, WAB, IMMR, SBAC, GOLD, NVEE, ARCH, UNP, BMY, VRS, BECN, ROCK, C, GLD, NEM, CRWS, NLS, OC, ACCO, V, SHW, RTX, CTSO, SPGI, ENS, TWIN, UHAL, FB, GPK, VNT, SSNC, SRCL, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: MIK, JYNT, AMT, TWTR, CCOI, OSK, AAPL, BRK.B, CCI, MLM, WMB, BSY, CME, GBX, TNC, TSC, NSP, DBI, NSC, ICE, CBOE, ROG, GOOGL, EXP, QRHC, WBA, CMCO, ON, PCYO, BRK.A, BLK, SIMO, HI, LOVE, GM, JPM, WIRE, AMZN, BC, MCFT, ASUR, NVEC, BOOT, RLGY, GTN, IWM, GATX, MKSI, MKTX, IRDM, RJF, MCD, VICI, CWST, MA,
- Sold Out: COHR, TIF, SP4P,
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 284,395 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 314,770 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 405,145 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 725,950 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 211,775 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.57%
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.831000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 254,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AMMO Inc (POWW)
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 518,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: OSI Systems Inc (OSIS)
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in OSI Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $90 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $94.89. The stock is now traded at around $94.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: comScore Inc (SCOR)
Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in comScore Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 235,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $118.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 206,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 92.67%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $104.869800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 61,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 58,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 164.53%. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $80.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 54,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Immersion Corp by 98.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 121.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Achieve Life Sciences Inc (SP4P)
Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $9.64.
