Skylands Capital, LLC Buys MP Materials Corp, FMC Corp, AMMO Inc, Sells The Joint Corp, The Michaels Inc, Twitter Inc

New Purchases: MP, POWW, OSIS, VIAC, BERY, SCOR, AMD, WYNN, CYRX, RKT, SNAP, MSGS, TLRY, TLRY, AI, SAVE, ENV, AGC, ZIXI, SNDL,

MP, POWW, OSIS, VIAC, BERY, SCOR, AMD, WYNN, CYRX, RKT, SNAP, MSGS, TLRY, TLRY, AI, SAVE, ENV, AGC, ZIXI, SNDL, Added Positions: FMC, AKAM, LOPE, WAB, IMMR, SBAC, GOLD, NVEE, ARCH, UNP, BMY, VRS, BECN, ROCK, C, GLD, NEM, CRWS, NLS, OC, ACCO, V, SHW, RTX, CTSO, SPGI, ENS, TWIN, UHAL, FB, GPK, VNT, SSNC, SRCL, ABBV,

FMC, AKAM, LOPE, WAB, IMMR, SBAC, GOLD, NVEE, ARCH, UNP, BMY, VRS, BECN, ROCK, C, GLD, NEM, CRWS, NLS, OC, ACCO, V, SHW, RTX, CTSO, SPGI, ENS, TWIN, UHAL, FB, GPK, VNT, SSNC, SRCL, ABBV, Reduced Positions: MIK, JYNT, AMT, TWTR, CCOI, OSK, AAPL, BRK.B, CCI, MLM, WMB, BSY, CME, GBX, TNC, TSC, NSP, DBI, NSC, ICE, CBOE, ROG, GOOGL, EXP, QRHC, WBA, CMCO, ON, PCYO, BRK.A, BLK, SIMO, HI, LOVE, GM, JPM, WIRE, AMZN, BC, MCFT, ASUR, NVEC, BOOT, RLGY, GTN, IWM, GATX, MKSI, MKTX, IRDM, RJF, MCD, VICI, CWST, MA,

MIK, JYNT, AMT, TWTR, CCOI, OSK, AAPL, BRK.B, CCI, MLM, WMB, BSY, CME, GBX, TNC, TSC, NSP, DBI, NSC, ICE, CBOE, ROG, GOOGL, EXP, QRHC, WBA, CMCO, ON, PCYO, BRK.A, BLK, SIMO, HI, LOVE, GM, JPM, WIRE, AMZN, BC, MCFT, ASUR, NVEC, BOOT, RLGY, GTN, IWM, GATX, MKSI, MKTX, IRDM, RJF, MCD, VICI, CWST, MA, Sold Out: COHR, TIF, SP4P,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Skylands Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys MP Materials Corp, FMC Corp, AMMO Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Grand Canyon Education Inc, sells The Joint Corp, The Michaels Inc, Twitter Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skylands Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Skylands Capital, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $777 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Skylands Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skylands+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 284,395 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 314,770 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 405,145 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% General Motors Co (GM) - 725,950 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 211,775 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.57%

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.831000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 254,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 518,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in OSI Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $90 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $94.89. The stock is now traded at around $94.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in comScore Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 235,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $118.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 206,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 92.67%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $104.869800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 61,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 58,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 164.53%. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $80.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 54,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Immersion Corp by 98.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 121.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $296.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $9.64.