Icon Advisers Inc Buys Valero Energy Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Avery Dennison Corp

Investment company Icon Advisers Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Valero Energy Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Delek US Holdings Inc, Phillips 66, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Athene Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icon Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q1, Icon Advisers Inc owns 172 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 218,017 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.09% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 76,075 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 82,342 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,380 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 32,831 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 344,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 234,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 100,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 101.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 218,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 475.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 92,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 177.17%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 172,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 75.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 184.83%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $382.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 14,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 460.16%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 71,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.