Icon Advisers Inc Buys Valero Energy Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Avery Dennison Corp

- New Purchases: VLO, RDS.A, DK, ERX, WBA, MLHR, VMI, MTOR, OLED, JBHT, SAIC, WMS, PRIM, BSE, MMS, WU, CI, GLOG, SJNK, SPXL, OGS, IID, TNA, C, CWCO, BFY, AIF, ETN, UGI, SR, MMP,
- Added Positions: FANG, PSX, ALLY, XOM, CP, USB, BKR, ODFL, NXST, EFF, CSX, AY, BMY, AES, NJR, BAC, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, RCII, EXTR, PKG, EBIX, CC, IP, AMZN, HNW, HUN, HD, GTLS, SHW, EQH, HUBB, PPR, VFC, PRFT, PEG, BC, IIVI, URI, DTE, NYV, CMI, KWR, FIVE, MLM, CE, EPAM, ADP, RPM, AXP, MDC, LHX, EBAY,
- Sold Out: MSFT, AAPL, AVY, VIAC, ATH, QEP, BACPL.PFD, THR, EFT, FAM, LPX, CAG, NRG, EVF, NTAP, T, J, AIMC, JFR,
For the details of ICON ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icon+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ICON ADVISERS INC
- Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 218,017 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.09%
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 76,075 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 82,342 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,380 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 32,831 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 344,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX)
Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 234,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 100,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)
Icon Advisers Inc initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 101.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 218,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 475.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 92,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 177.17%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 172,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 75.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 184.83%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $382.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 14,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Icon Advisers Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 460.16%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 71,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)
Icon Advisers Inc sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of ICON ADVISERS INC. Also check out:
1. ICON ADVISERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ICON ADVISERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ICON ADVISERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ICON ADVISERS INC keeps buying