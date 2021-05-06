Logo
CT Mason Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Pliant Therapeutics Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company CT Mason (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Pliant Therapeutics Inc, Verint Systems Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iStar Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CT Mason. As of 2021Q1, CT Mason owns 199 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CT Mason's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ct+mason/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CT Mason
  1. Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 183,112 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,792 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21%
  3. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 130,149 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  4. Adyen NV (ADYYF) - 2,220 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
  5. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 76,900 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

CT Mason initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iStar Inc (STARPG.PFD)

CT Mason initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBIPC.PFD)

CT Mason initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.345600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNRPC.PFD)

CT Mason initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSAPA.PFD)

CT Mason initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.079600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

CT Mason initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

CT Mason added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 1013.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)

CT Mason added to a holding in Pliant Therapeutics Inc by 386.09%. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $40.23, with an estimated average price of $32.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 38,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

CT Mason added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 1260.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

CT Mason added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $192.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

CT Mason added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

CT Mason added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.43%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

CT Mason sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

CT Mason sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

CT Mason sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

CT Mason sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

CT Mason sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

CT Mason sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.



