CT Mason Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Pliant Therapeutics Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: SHV, STARPG.PFD, CUBIPC.PFD, MNRPC.PFD, NSAPA.PFD, CGNT, CGNT, DLRPJ.PFD, UMHPD.PFD, COFPG.PFD, RVMD, HBANO.PFD, OKTA, SRLN, EXAS,
- Added Positions: PTON, PLRX, VRNT, RLAY, LLY, PRSP, JNK, CHCO, JNCE, YUMC, WMT, CVS, IIPR, PM, MRVL, MSGS, JNJ, CACI, VGT, VFH, TJX, O, PNC, GGG, EW, VDC, VPU,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, COST, MSFT, GOOG, V, IRM, AMZN, GOOGL, CQP, PSK, STZ, ACN, CSCO, DLR, MDT, ZTS, PYPL, IRDM, CWB, SPY, DVY, WY, VNQ, QQQ, GLNG, NSC, SAFT, PEP, GBT, AGIO, JPM, VHT, VCR, FISV, DISCA, ADBE, XLI, VOX, IAA, NSA, SHW, IMGN, CCI,
- Sold Out: TIP, BMY, SLG, EMB, WFCPL.PFD, SBUX, AMGN, GLD, HON, NEE, HUM, BKLN, AGG, OXY, CCXI, GPK, IBM, FICO, RMD, DAL, XLF, VIAC, VIS, PANW, PG, CHD, SE, FTV, MEN, VYNE, MCR, VVR, T, SYNA, LIN, ORCL, PFF, DRH, DVN, BAX, XLB, IYE, FRI, SPHD, EBAY, CHX, RYTM, AERI, SUN, AVXL, MVF, TEF, NOV, MU, SVC, BP, AXP, ABT,
- Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 183,112 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,792 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21%
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 130,149 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Adyen NV (ADYYF) - 2,220 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 76,900 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio.
CT Mason initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iStar Inc (STARPG.PFD)
CT Mason initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBIPC.PFD)
CT Mason initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.345600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNRPC.PFD)
CT Mason initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSAPA.PFD)
CT Mason initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.079600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
CT Mason initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
CT Mason added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 1013.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)
CT Mason added to a holding in Pliant Therapeutics Inc by 386.09%. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $40.23, with an estimated average price of $32.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 38,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
CT Mason added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 1260.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
CT Mason added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $192.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
CT Mason added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
CT Mason added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.43%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
CT Mason sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
CT Mason sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
CT Mason sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
CT Mason sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
CT Mason sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
CT Mason sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.
