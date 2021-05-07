Harvest Volatility Management Llc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: TIP, XLU, XLV, XLP, BIL,
- Added Positions: SPY, IEFA, AAPL, MSFT, XHB, AMZN, DBA, TSLA, FB, GOOG, IEMG, GOOGL, NVDA, PYPL, INTC, CMCSA, ITB, ADBE, NFLX, CSCO, PEP, AVGO, TXN, COST, QCOM, TMUS, AMGN, AMAT, SBUX, INTU, CHTR, MU, AMD, ISRG, BKNG, ADP, CSX, FISV, GILD, MDLZ, LRCX, MELI, ATVI, ADSK, JD, ZM, ASML, ADI, BIDU, MNST, ILMN, KLAC, MAR, REGN, VRTX, WBA, KDP, NXPI, KHC, PDD, MRNA, ALXN, ALGN, AEP, BIIB, CDNS, CTAS, CTSH, DXCM, EA, EXC, MTCH, IDXX, MRVL, MCHP, ORLY, PAYX, ROST, SNPS, XEL, EBAY, LULU, WDAY, DOCU, ANSS, CERN, CPRT, TCOM, DLTR, FAST, INCY, MXIM, NTES, PCAR, SGEN, SIRI, SWKS, VRSN, XLNX, VRSK, SPLK, CDW, TEAM, OKTA, PTON, CHKP, FOXA, FOX, GLD, SLV,
- Reduced Positions: JNK, PFF, TOTL, VCSH, VWOB, VYM, AGG, VNQ,
- Sold Out: IYR, HYG, IWM, MDY,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 976,967 shares, 35.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 3,278,103 shares, 21.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,544,012 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 239,695 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,673 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.38%
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 99,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 196,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 107,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 182,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 59.76%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 239,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 61.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $249.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 107,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 88.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 264,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.45%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3306.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 110.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 755,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 63.81%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57. The stock is now traded at around $663.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Harvest Volatility Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.
