Newport Trust Co Buys Macy's Inc, Danaher Corp, Belden Inc, Sells Triumph Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, United States Steel Corp

New Purchases: M, DHR,

M, DHR, Added Positions: HUM, BDC,

HUM, BDC, Reduced Positions: BA, DAL, GD, F, T, DDS, MMM, COF, JCI, WHR, ANTM, BSX, X, SRE, ETR, WY, KHC, NI, HIG, BMO, ARNC, HBAN, VVV, PM, YUM, ASH, WDC, DRI, UAL, TFX, STT, LIN, GT, TRMK, UIS, LLY, WAT, SFNC, GNW, MO, TDC, RAMP, MCO, CHX, MDLZ,

BA, DAL, GD, F, T, DDS, MMM, COF, JCI, WHR, ANTM, BSX, X, SRE, ETR, WY, KHC, NI, HIG, BMO, ARNC, HBAN, VVV, PM, YUM, ASH, WDC, DRI, UAL, TFX, STT, LIN, GT, TRMK, UIS, LLY, WAT, SFNC, GNW, MO, TDC, RAMP, MCO, CHX, MDLZ, Sold Out: TGI, HWM,

Investment company Newport Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Macy's Inc, Danaher Corp, Belden Inc, sells Triumph Group Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc, United States Steel Corp, Arconic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Newport Trust Co owns 54 stocks with a total value of $40.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newport Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Boeing Co (BA) - 46,144,200 shares, 29.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% AT&T Inc (T) - 194,670,516 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 16,745,307 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 18,609,474 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Parsons Corp (PSN) - 75,658,746 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,598,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newport Trust Co initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $258.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 268,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newport Trust Co added to a holding in Belden Inc by 54.99%. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 107,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newport Trust Co sold out a holding in Triumph Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Newport Trust Co sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.