Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, MetLife Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

- New Purchases: EWZ, USBPA.PFD, IEMG, CME, BC, PNC, VBF, PCAR, NOW, MRNA, GLTR, EWJ, VBR, ALCO, JKI, IJT, EMLP, EMB, ARCT, WY, NFLX,
- Added Positions: MET, BAB, WBA, COST, APD, XLB, MDT, PEP, JNJ, VLO, ENB, BDX, PFE, BMY, VPU, TSN, PG, IBM, MCD, ZTS, PEG, UL, CSCO, HON, QCOM, GLW, CMCSA, ABBV, MNA, HD, DUK, OKE, ETR, GE, GLD, SPYV, USRT, VYM, BA,
- Reduced Positions: SPEM, KWEB, TMO, PAYX, CCI, GOOGL, PYPL, SPY, KLAC, AAPL, ETN, JPM, CMI, DIS, APTV, DHR, MSFT, EFA, AES, VIG, ALB, AVGO, ABT, MDY, ATVI, NSC, LKQ, PFG, BKLN, USB, DFS, MS, LLY, CHE, VO, VWO, XLE, PFF, SPAB, VGK, VTV, SWK, PM, AFL, PHM, AMX, CAT, MDLZ, BAX, INTC, SPIB, XOM, SPMD, SPSM, SPYG, BAC, MO, T, XLF, XLV, LNG, SPDW, GD, TT, IYM, IWM, EEM, NTRS, IR, SHOP, ALLE, MMM, RTX,
- Sold Out: PNW, WFCPW.PFD, SCHH, VTI, FTRCQ, NOK, LUV, HEDJ, IBB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,010 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,112 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 377,002 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06%
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 347,764 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 133,146 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.16%
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 347,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USBPA.PFD)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $894 and $965.99, with an estimated average price of $933.01. The stock is now traded at around $933.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $202.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Invesco Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MetLife Inc (MET)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 79,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 63,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 587.67%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 740.83%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPW.PFD)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.27.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.
