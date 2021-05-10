Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, MetLife Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, MetLife Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Aurora, IL, based Investment company Old Second National Bank Of Aurora (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, MetLife Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, U.S. Bancorp, sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Paychex Inc, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. As of 2021Q1, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 306 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+second+national+bank+of+aurora/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,010 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,112 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  3. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 377,002 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06%
  4. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 347,764 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 133,146 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.16%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 347,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USBPA.PFD)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $894 and $965.99, with an estimated average price of $933.01. The stock is now traded at around $933.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $202.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Invesco Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 79,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 63,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 587.67%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 740.83%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPW.PFD)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.27.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA. Also check out:

1. OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA's Undervalued Stocks
2. OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider