Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, MetLife Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

New Purchases: EWZ, USBPA.PFD, IEMG, CME, BC, PNC, VBF, PCAR, NOW, MRNA, GLTR, EWJ, VBR, ALCO, JKI, IJT, EMLP, EMB, ARCT, WY, NFLX,

EWZ, USBPA.PFD, IEMG, CME, BC, PNC, VBF, PCAR, NOW, MRNA, GLTR, EWJ, VBR, ALCO, JKI, IJT, EMLP, EMB, ARCT, WY, NFLX, Added Positions: MET, BAB, WBA, COST, APD, XLB, MDT, PEP, JNJ, VLO, ENB, BDX, PFE, BMY, VPU, TSN, PG, IBM, MCD, ZTS, PEG, UL, CSCO, HON, QCOM, GLW, CMCSA, ABBV, MNA, HD, DUK, OKE, ETR, GE, GLD, SPYV, USRT, VYM, BA,

MET, BAB, WBA, COST, APD, XLB, MDT, PEP, JNJ, VLO, ENB, BDX, PFE, BMY, VPU, TSN, PG, IBM, MCD, ZTS, PEG, UL, CSCO, HON, QCOM, GLW, CMCSA, ABBV, MNA, HD, DUK, OKE, ETR, GE, GLD, SPYV, USRT, VYM, BA, Reduced Positions: SPEM, KWEB, TMO, PAYX, CCI, GOOGL, PYPL, SPY, KLAC, AAPL, ETN, JPM, CMI, DIS, APTV, DHR, MSFT, EFA, AES, VIG, ALB, AVGO, ABT, MDY, ATVI, NSC, LKQ, PFG, BKLN, USB, DFS, MS, LLY, CHE, VO, VWO, XLE, PFF, SPAB, VGK, VTV, SWK, PM, AFL, PHM, AMX, CAT, MDLZ, BAX, INTC, SPIB, XOM, SPMD, SPSM, SPYG, BAC, MO, T, XLF, XLV, LNG, SPDW, GD, TT, IYM, IWM, EEM, NTRS, IR, SHOP, ALLE, MMM, RTX,

SPEM, KWEB, TMO, PAYX, CCI, GOOGL, PYPL, SPY, KLAC, AAPL, ETN, JPM, CMI, DIS, APTV, DHR, MSFT, EFA, AES, VIG, ALB, AVGO, ABT, MDY, ATVI, NSC, LKQ, PFG, BKLN, USB, DFS, MS, LLY, CHE, VO, VWO, XLE, PFF, SPAB, VGK, VTV, SWK, PM, AFL, PHM, AMX, CAT, MDLZ, BAX, INTC, SPIB, XOM, SPMD, SPSM, SPYG, BAC, MO, T, XLF, XLV, LNG, SPDW, GD, TT, IYM, IWM, EEM, NTRS, IR, SHOP, ALLE, MMM, RTX, Sold Out: PNW, WFCPW.PFD, SCHH, VTI, FTRCQ, NOK, LUV, HEDJ, IBB,

Aurora, IL, based Investment company Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, MetLife Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, U.S. Bancorp, sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Paychex Inc, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. As of 2021Q1, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 306 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+second+national+bank+of+aurora/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,010 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,112 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 377,002 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06% iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 347,764 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. New Position KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 133,146 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.16%

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 347,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $894 and $965.99, with an estimated average price of $933.01. The stock is now traded at around $933.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $202.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Invesco Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 79,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 63,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 587.67%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 740.83%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.27.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.