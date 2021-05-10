Logo
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, , Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Logitech International SA, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, , Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund, Peloton Interactive Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owns 211 stocks with a total value of $804 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gerber+kawasaki+wealth+%26+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 115,951 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.85%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,115 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.56%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 258,254 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 431,120 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 140,414 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.40%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 568,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 230,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 39,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $326.51. The stock is now traded at around $394.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $529.36. The stock is now traded at around $620.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arcimoto Inc (FUV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 383,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 85.34%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 129,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 682.43%. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.23. The stock is now traded at around $114.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 54,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 151,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 53.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.01 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 301,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 70,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (ACIM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $48.86 and $52.85, with an estimated average price of $51.31.

Sold Out: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.73.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.33.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management keeps buying

