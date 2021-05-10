Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, , Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund

New Purchases: SPIP, MSOS, XLI, DE, UHAL, FUV, NIO, PLTR, LEN, LLY, DDOG, OPEN, XSD, KOMP, HON, NTLA, ABNB, SPMD, VBK, VEA, BAC, PENN, CSCO, AMD, XAR, BMY, VIAC, TIP, CAT, CVX, SPEM, SPDW, SLYG, ABBV, IBM, DIA, ROST, URI, RTX, MA, SNAP, T, BSGM, DNN,

SPIP, MSOS, XLI, DE, UHAL, FUV, NIO, PLTR, LEN, LLY, DDOG, OPEN, XSD, KOMP, HON, NTLA, ABNB, SPMD, VBK, VEA, BAC, PENN, CSCO, AMD, XAR, BMY, VIAC, TIP, CAT, CVX, SPEM, SPDW, SLYG, ABBV, IBM, DIA, ROST, URI, RTX, MA, SNAP, T, BSGM, DNN, Added Positions: LIT, ARKK, LOGI, DIS, NVDA, ITB, TAN, XLV, ELY, SCHD, GLD, UBER, AMZN, IHI, JPM, XBI, BRK.B, MSFT, IBB, XLY, BOTZ, MELI, MGM, QQQ, HD, IIPR, NEE, XLF, NFLX, MGP, BA, SQ, ARKG, CRM, XLC, JPC, SHOP, IYF, TMO, SPTS, VTI, SBUX, CRWD, IEMG, SOXX, ZTS, NKE, NBB, V, VUG, MRK, PLD, LGLV, MUB, AMGN, RSP, SCHB, COST, SPYV, VIG, VT, TGT, NAC, TWTR, INTC, MRVL, WMT, UPS, MRNA, U, JNJ, CQQQ, TTWO, NEP, UNH, PG, VO, AMT, PFE, GM, PANW, CZR, SEDG, TWLO, PFF, DOCU, DLR, JNK, IWO, GOOGL, ESGU,

LIT, ARKK, LOGI, DIS, NVDA, ITB, TAN, XLV, ELY, SCHD, GLD, UBER, AMZN, IHI, JPM, XBI, BRK.B, MSFT, IBB, XLY, BOTZ, MELI, MGM, QQQ, HD, IIPR, NEE, XLF, NFLX, MGP, BA, SQ, ARKG, CRM, XLC, JPC, SHOP, IYF, TMO, SPTS, VTI, SBUX, CRWD, IEMG, SOXX, ZTS, NKE, NBB, V, VUG, MRK, PLD, LGLV, MUB, AMGN, RSP, SCHB, COST, SPYV, VIG, VT, TGT, NAC, TWTR, INTC, MRVL, WMT, UPS, MRNA, U, JNJ, CQQQ, TTWO, NEP, UNH, PG, VO, AMT, PFE, GM, PANW, CZR, SEDG, TWLO, PFF, DOCU, DLR, JNK, IWO, GOOGL, ESGU, Reduced Positions: TSLA, AAPL, JPST, JHB, IAU, PTON, NOC, USMV, PYPL, EA, BX, BABA, FB, FLGT, IVV, AGG, CHWY, ZM, LYFT, KTOS, MINT, ORCL, NEAR, SPAB, SPY, VOO, IJH, MJ, VDC, ADBE, FRC, IRWD, AVGO, ULTA, CRON, LUV, VTV, MMM, ILMN, ISRG, JBHT, LMT, SPGI, TXN, VZ, IWM, HYT, ITA, IJR,

TSLA, AAPL, JPST, JHB, IAU, PTON, NOC, USMV, PYPL, EA, BX, BABA, FB, FLGT, IVV, AGG, CHWY, ZM, LYFT, KTOS, MINT, ORCL, NEAR, SPAB, SPY, VOO, IJH, MJ, VDC, ADBE, FRC, IRWD, AVGO, ULTA, CRON, LUV, VTV, MMM, ILMN, ISRG, JBHT, LMT, SPGI, TXN, VZ, IWM, HYT, ITA, IJR, Sold Out: ACIM, PGNY, MO, AMSC, NOW, SPOT, XLP,

Investment company Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Logitech International SA, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, , Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund, Peloton Interactive Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owns 211 stocks with a total value of $804 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gerber+kawasaki+wealth+%26+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 115,951 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,115 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.56% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 258,254 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 431,120 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 140,414 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.40%

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 568,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 230,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 39,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $326.51. The stock is now traded at around $394.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $529.36. The stock is now traded at around $620.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management initiated holding in Arcimoto Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 383,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 85.34%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 129,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 682.43%. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.23. The stock is now traded at around $114.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 54,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 151,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 53.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.01 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 301,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 70,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $48.86 and $52.85, with an estimated average price of $51.31.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.73.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.33.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.99.