Obermeyer Asset Management Co Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Danimer Scientific Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, eBay Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: EL, DNMR, PTGX, UBER, MCHI, TJX, QQQ, SRE, MRVL, MSI, PFG, DKNG, DE, CB, AVGO, BIIB, AMAT, SCHW, KKR, SWKS, SWK, SYY, TEL, UPS, WELL, ACN, LHX, AWK, CNC, A, VWO, VFC, ABC, BLK, BNL, FEU, FEZ, BAM, BEPC, INFO, INVH, RDS.A, BCE, ADM, AJG, HON, USB, PSX,
- Added Positions: TECH, VCSH, IGSB, GOOGL, XOM, BRK.B, MCD, DIS, UNP, MMM, JPM, AAPL, EQIX, CTVA, VOO, JNJ, SPY, PYPL, BAX, V, AXP, NKE, BABA, CL, ADBE, HD, FISV, LUV, APD, CRM, TROW, MDT, JD, ABT, PEP, FB, UNH, AMGN, AMZN, ABBV, INCY, IWM, DOCU, RTX, PG, PFE, SBUX, SYK, TGT, VYM, IWF, MRK, KO, GLW, COST, EMR, IWR, MDLZ, GLD, EEM, WTRG, KMB, ETV, LMT, LOW, CVX, ARCC, VZ, ADI, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, EBAY, GOOG, MA, DLB, NVDA, FTDR, GS, BMY, INTC, EPD, VTI, TSLA, DOW, MPLX, BA, IJR, VOE, DD, VEA, PAA, VBK, WMT, SHY, ILMN, IDXX, ET, ETN, STZ, BP,
- Sold Out: FXE, IAU, CABO, SIRI, LQD, MDY, ITE, BNDX,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,859 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 257,028 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 106,703 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 153,511 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
- Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) - 551,658 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $298.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 141,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 329,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 386,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 134.54%. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $408.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 94,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1400.04%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.31%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 73.56%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 397.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 233.83%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The sale prices were between $109.82 and $115.74, with an estimated average price of $113.Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72.Sold Out: (ITE)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.
