Obermeyer Asset Management Co Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Danimer Scientific Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, eBay Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Aspen, CO, based Investment company Obermeyer Asset Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Danimer Scientific Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Bank of America Corp, eBay Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Intel Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Obermeyer Asset Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Obermeyer Asset Management Co owns 194 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OBERMEYER ASSET MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/obermeyer+asset+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OBERMEYER ASSET MANAGEMENT CO
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,859 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 257,028 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 106,703 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 153,511 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
  5. Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) - 551,658 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $298.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 141,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 329,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 386,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 134.54%. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $408.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 94,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1400.04%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.31%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 73.56%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 397.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 233.83%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The sale prices were between $109.82 and $115.74, with an estimated average price of $113.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Obermeyer Asset Management Co sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.



