Bourgeon Capital Management Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, Marriott International Inc, Teradyne Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, Marriott International Inc, Teradyne Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Darien, CT, based Investment company Bourgeon Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Mosaic Co, Marriott International Inc, Teradyne Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Novartis AG, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc owns 274 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bourgeon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,228,474 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 114,761 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 187,693 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  4. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 105,010 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  5. Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 84,065 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2486.62%
New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 378,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 43,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AerSale Corp (ASLE)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AerSale Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 90,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.451200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 2486.62%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $137.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 84,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 255.49%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $116.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 54,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 26926.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 52,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 55.64%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 160,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 79.71%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 54,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $123.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 104,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

Sold Out: Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider