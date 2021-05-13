Bourgeon Capital Management Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, Marriott International Inc, Teradyne Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: MOS, QS, IFF, ASLE, ETWO, VIAC, IHC, CNI, WHD, IESC, CAT, TROX, FUND, LMB, F, WFG, MU, SPDW, VFF, MMC, DLS, CLII, IP, TRVN, WRK, RDVY, EUFN, VTV, MP, PLTR, DKNG, ADBE, DDOG, NOVA, SPCE, BHF, OKTA, TDOC, CPSH, PENN, GS, CRNT, RIOT,
- Added Positions: MAR, TER, NEE, GILD, SPLK, MDT, ICLN, COP, ZNGA, PFE, NVDA, CC, FCX, RIO, FMC, PLD, BP, MRK, ARE, SLV, XOM, ETN, GER, DVN, ETNB, DOW, RTX, MYOV, ARKK, BWFG, TRIL, GE, ESGD, ESGE, ZG, BX, ARKG, RF, ARKW, BIV, DGRO, GLD, SCHE, AMZN, VIG, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: LHX, ROK, SHV, NVS, DIS, FSLR, DHI, SONY, QCOM, PYPL, GOOGL, PSX, SLB, GTLS, BGT, TOL, STZ, LMT, HON, SPY, CRM, VLO, BKR, GOOG, TIP, T, XLF, WMB, AMGN, WY, WMT, BABA, LIN, NKE, VTRS, DD, AFL,
- Sold Out: COG, CXO, IWM, ALLO, ET, SPRO, MUB, TFX, IDYA, CFMS, OSB, TZA, MO, CLVS, WVE, FEYE, BG, WFC, INTC, CRSP, CPB, HSIC, EEM, CRSR, CVET, TRQ, RPAY, JBLU, KOP, SQ, LEN, PDSB, BB, 0GV, LUV, RGLS, HHC,
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,228,474 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 114,761 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 187,693 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 105,010 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 84,065 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2486.62%
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 378,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 43,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AerSale Corp (ASLE)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AerSale Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 90,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.451200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 2486.62%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $137.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 84,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 255.49%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $116.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 54,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 26926.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 52,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 55.64%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 160,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 79.71%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 54,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $123.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 104,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.Sold Out: (CXO)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.Sold Out: Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)
Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.64.
