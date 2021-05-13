Bourgeon Capital Management Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, Marriott International Inc, Teradyne Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: MOS, QS, IFF, ASLE, ETWO, VIAC, IHC, CNI, WHD, IESC, CAT, TROX, FUND, LMB, F, WFG, MU, SPDW, VFF, MMC, DLS, CLII, IP, TRVN, WRK, RDVY, EUFN, VTV, MP, PLTR, DKNG, ADBE, DDOG, NOVA, SPCE, BHF, OKTA, TDOC, CPSH, PENN, GS, CRNT, RIOT,

Darien, CT, based Investment company Bourgeon Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys The Mosaic Co, Marriott International Inc, Teradyne Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Novartis AG, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc owns 274 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,228,474 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 114,761 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 187,693 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 105,010 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 84,065 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2486.62%

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 378,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 43,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AerSale Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 90,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.451200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 2486.62%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $137.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 84,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 255.49%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $116.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 54,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 26926.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 52,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 55.64%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 160,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 79.71%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 54,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $123.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 104,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.64.