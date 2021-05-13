Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys Baidu Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Vale SA, Sells NetEase Inc, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TIM SA

New Purchases: BIDU, VALE, BSBR, UNP, LOGI, DKILY, SGIOY, LOW, PYPL, COST, CSX, NSC,

BIDU, VALE, BSBR, UNP, LOGI, DKILY, SGIOY, LOW, PYPL, COST, CSX, NSC, Added Positions: DELL, CNYA, HPQ, NGLOY, INFY, MNST, BABA, INTC, ADI, JNJ, SHW, GD, T, ROP, SNPS, CMCSA, FB, RIO, TMICY, NVR, IQV, WMT, AMP, ATDRY, ISRG,

DELL, CNYA, HPQ, NGLOY, INFY, MNST, BABA, INTC, ADI, JNJ, SHW, GD, T, ROP, SNPS, CMCSA, FB, RIO, TMICY, NVR, IQV, WMT, AMP, ATDRY, ISRG, Reduced Positions: NTES, SAP, AVGO, UNH, TSM, TMO, WIT, ACN, TMUS, ADBE, OTIS, MCO, ORCL, INMD, MA, INFO, SPGI, ANTM, AMGN, ICLR, HUM, SBSW, GOOGL, AAPL, VRSK, HD,

NTES, SAP, AVGO, UNH, TSM, TMO, WIT, ACN, TMUS, ADBE, OTIS, MCO, ORCL, INMD, MA, INFO, SPGI, ANTM, AMGN, ICLR, HUM, SBSW, GOOGL, AAPL, VRSK, HD, Sold Out: RDY, TIMB, KL, LMT, AMZN, VRTX,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ativo Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Vale SA, Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF, sells NetEase Inc, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TIM SA, Kirkland Lake Gold, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ativo Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ativo Capital Management LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 200,965 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 45,879 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 92,377 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 50,640 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% SAP SE (SAP) - 68,880 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1%

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 11,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 59,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $7.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 140,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Daikin Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 233.89%. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 20,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $49.41, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 59.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Anglo American PLC by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 91,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in TIM SA. The sale prices were between $11.07 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.27.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.