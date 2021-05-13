Logo
Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys Baidu Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Vale SA, Sells NetEase Inc, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TIM SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ativo Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Vale SA, Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF, sells NetEase Inc, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TIM SA, Kirkland Lake Gold, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ativo Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ativo Capital Management LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ativo Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ativo+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ativo Capital Management LLC
  1. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 200,965 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 45,879 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  3. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 92,377 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  4. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 50,640 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  5. SAP SE (SAP) - 68,880 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1%
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 11,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 59,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR)

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Banco Santander (Brasil) SA. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $7.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 140,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Daikin Industries Ltd (DKILY)

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Daikin Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 233.89%. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 20,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $49.41, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 59.14%. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anglo American PLC (NGLOY)

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Anglo American PLC by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 91,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

Sold Out: TIM SA (TIMB)

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in TIM SA. The sale prices were between $11.07 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.27.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ativo Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Ativo Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ativo Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ativo Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ativo Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider