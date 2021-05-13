Logo
GM Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Melville, NY, based Investment company GM Advisory Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, L Brands Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Qualcomm Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GM Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, GM Advisory Group, Inc. owns 191 stocks with a total value of $828 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GM Advisory Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gm+advisory+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GM Advisory Group, Inc.
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 580,729 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
  2. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 3,457,762 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 882,868 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,328,505 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.74%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 168,308 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 3,457,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 126,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 65,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 152,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 52,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 42.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,328,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 561,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: L Brands Inc (LB)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 584.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 58,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 226.27%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 33,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 198.31%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 56,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 42.94%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 109,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.

Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of GM Advisory Group, Inc.. Also check out:

