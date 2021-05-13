GM Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: PDBC, HBAN, GPS, F, MOS, BERY, PDCE, BLI, JPST, AEP, GPN, WFC, MET, JETS, QQQ, CCI, GH, AGGY, IEFA, IJH, AMD, USCI, VWO, PLTR, LVS, CGC, BMY, MMM, UAVS, XERS,

Melville, NY, based Investment company GM Advisory Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, L Brands Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Qualcomm Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GM Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, GM Advisory Group, Inc. owns 191 stocks with a total value of $828 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 580,729 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 3,457,762 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 882,868 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,328,505 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.74% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 168,308 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 3,457,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 126,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 65,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 152,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 52,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 42.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,328,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 561,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 584.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 58,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 226.27%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 33,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 198.31%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 56,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 42.94%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 109,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.