Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Buys Installed Building Products Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: IBP, EMR, BK, AXP, QSR, DAL, ASML, TSM, MU,
- Reduced Positions: GM, AZO, ULTA,
- Sold Out: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, RSG, CRSP, VLDR, U, RPRX, TXG, CHWY, FTCH, PDD, TTD, JD, TSLA, LMT, MTCH, BA, PLTR, QS,
- Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) - 4,190 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 4,990 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) - 1,230 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 7,670 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- American Express Co (AXP) - 2,550 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $129, with an estimated average price of $113.77. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.69%. The holding were 4,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.29%. The holding were 4,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.91%. The holding were 7,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.56%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.
