Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Buys Installed Building Products Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Buys Installed Building Products Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Installed Building Products Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, American Express Co, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, General Motors Co, Republic Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitsubishi+ufj+morgan+stanley+securities+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
  1. Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) - 4,190 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 4,990 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) - 1,230 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
  4. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 7,670 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 2,550 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $129, with an estimated average price of $113.77. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.69%. The holding were 4,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.29%. The holding were 4,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.91%. The holding were 7,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.56%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider