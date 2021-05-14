Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Buys Installed Building Products Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: IBP, EMR, BK, AXP, QSR, DAL, ASML, TSM, MU,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Installed Building Products Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, American Express Co, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, General Motors Co, Republic Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) - 4,190 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 4,990 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) - 1,230 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 7,670 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. New Position American Express Co (AXP) - 2,550 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $129, with an estimated average price of $113.77. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.69%. The holding were 4,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.29%. The holding were 4,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.91%. The holding were 7,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.56%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.