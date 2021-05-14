Altman Advisors, Inc. Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, JD.com Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: XLE, XLF, JD, UL, TSM, IIPR, NIO, ABT,

Investment company Altman Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, JD.com Inc, Unilever PLC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Shopify Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altman Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Altman Advisors, Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB) - 176,234 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,373 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,275 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 51,972 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 72,626 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 72,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 73,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 26,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 37,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 10,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $175.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 106.22%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 89.78%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $218.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 57.65%. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86.

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.