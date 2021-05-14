Logo
Altman Advisors, Inc. Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, JD.com Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Altman Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, JD.com Inc, Unilever PLC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Shopify Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altman Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Altman Advisors, Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altman Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altman+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altman Advisors, Inc.
  1. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB) - 176,234 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,373 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,275 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 51,972 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
  5. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 72,626 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 72,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 73,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 26,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 37,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 10,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Altman Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $175.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 106.22%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 89.78%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 83.56%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $218.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 57.65%. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Altman Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: L Brands Inc (LB)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Altman Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Altman Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Altman Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Altman Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altman Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altman Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
