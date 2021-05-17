Aristotle Capital Management, LLC Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Oshkosh Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: CCI, GSK, CAT, INTC, UAL, WFC, NEMTF, HSHIF, IBB, IXJ, LQD, TIP, TLT,
- Added Positions: MGDDY, COF, CFR, ADBE, MSFT, SONY, QCOM, ANSS, CTVA, PH, LEN, PG, PYPL, CINF, ALLE, TWTR, RPM, XYL, AMGN, ALC, MDT, KO, DHR, GD, PNC, ELAN, COG, MLM, TSN, NVS, CB, PSX, JCI, CBSH, JPM, WBA, MUFG, ELS, EWBC, SUI, HON, LVMUY, ASHTY, ACN, ING, NJDCY, TOT, AKUP, CCEP, BAP, DASTY, OTSKY, HEINY, CBGPY, KUBTY, AAGIY, SAFRY, RBGLY, FANUY, KDDIY, SYIEY, ASAZY, EXPGY, EBKDY, MGA, RTOKY, MAURY, DBSDY, UL, CCJ, CCL, EFA, DOW, DD,
- Reduced Positions: PXD, OSK, AMP, SPY, BOKF, IWD, BAC, CHD, CTAS, EMR, XOM, PAG, AXTA, EWY,
- Sold Out: CMPGY, UBS, NSRGY, IX, TRYIY, URTH,
For the details of Aristotle Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristotle+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,625,119 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 7,321,046 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,456,828 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 4,407,516 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - 14,137,419 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $181.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 6,585,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.586300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,219,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nemetschek SE (NEMTF)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nemetschek SE. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $73.27, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $74.693400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.014400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA (MGDDY)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA by 106.83%. The purchase prices were between $25.37 and $30.43, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 33,050,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,940,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04. The stock is now traded at around $124.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,898,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $119.74 and $136.99, with an estimated average price of $128.62. The stock is now traded at around $151.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 526,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ING Groep NV (ING)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,456,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nidec Corp (NJDCY)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nidec Corp by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $32.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,565,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Compass Group PLC (CMPGY)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $20.08.Sold Out: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37.Sold Out: ORIX Corp (IX)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ORIX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.88 and $91.38, with an estimated average price of $85.47.Sold Out: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The sale prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05.Sold Out: Toray Industries Inc (TRYIY)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Toray Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $11.58 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $13.22.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.
