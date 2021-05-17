Logo
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Oshkosh Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Aristotle Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA, Capital One Financial Corp, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Oshkosh Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Compass Group PLC, UBS Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $47.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aristotle Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristotle+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,625,119 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 7,321,046 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,456,828 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
  4. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 4,407,516 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37%
  5. Lennar Corp (LEN) - 14,137,419 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $181.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 6,585,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.586300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,219,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nemetschek SE (NEMTF)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nemetschek SE. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $73.27, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $74.693400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.014400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA (MGDDY)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA by 106.83%. The purchase prices were between $25.37 and $30.43, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 33,050,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,940,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04. The stock is now traded at around $124.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,898,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $119.74 and $136.99, with an estimated average price of $128.62. The stock is now traded at around $151.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 526,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ING Groep NV (ING)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,456,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nidec Corp (NJDCY)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nidec Corp by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $32.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,565,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Compass Group PLC (CMPGY)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $20.08.

Sold Out: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Sold Out: ORIX Corp (IX)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ORIX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.88 and $91.38, with an estimated average price of $85.47.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The sale prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05.

Sold Out: Toray Industries Inc (TRYIY)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Toray Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $11.58 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $13.22.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aristotle Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aristotle Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
