River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, NOV Inc, State Street Corporation, Sells Baidu Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, NOV Inc, State Street Corporation, Applied Materials Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Baidu Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. As of 2021Q1, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 131 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/river+%26+mercantile+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
  1. Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,519,339 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17%
  2. Owens-Corning Inc (OC) - 1,386,230 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11%
  3. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 1,722,721 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.20%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 525,210 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.98%
  5. Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 3,580,816 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34%
New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 630,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GAN Ltd (GAN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 141,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.83 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 145,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 1,722,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 315,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 84.66%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 118,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 108.17%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 114,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in eBay Inc by 48.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 255,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Western Union Co (WU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 65.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 488,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP. Also check out:

1. RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP keeps buying
