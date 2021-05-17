River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, NOV Inc, State Street Corporation, Sells Baidu Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: NOV, BRK.B, GAN, VRM, MRO, NOAH, MGI, TME, YUMC,

NOV, BRK.B, GAN, VRM, MRO, NOAH, MGI, TME, YUMC, Added Positions: LVS, STT, AMAT, FISV, BKR, EBAY, WU, OMC, HOG, LB, KHC, ACN, VTRS, NXPI, PH, ORCL, SRCL, WRK, CL, FDX, PFE, SPOT, FB, PING, INTC, CRTO, WFC, GOOS, GOLD, MAR, MOMO, GE, ARCO, CPRI, MANU, VEON, DRI, IQ, NVT, BMY, MAT, ZION, APRN,

LVS, STT, AMAT, FISV, BKR, EBAY, WU, OMC, HOG, LB, KHC, ACN, VTRS, NXPI, PH, ORCL, SRCL, WRK, CL, FDX, PFE, SPOT, FB, PING, INTC, CRTO, WFC, GOOS, GOLD, MAR, MOMO, GE, ARCO, CPRI, MANU, VEON, DRI, IQ, NVT, BMY, MAT, ZION, APRN, Reduced Positions: BIDU, DIS, C, BKNG, OC, REZI, AXP, IBM, SCHW, PYPL, TTWO, MU, MMYT, AVT, GOOGL, UBER, MMM, GILD, SBUX, MSFT, CBRE, WW, RTX, MCK, AMG, VECO, KNX, AAPL, DBX, BWA, JPM, MELI, AMZN, MOS, BAC, GWW, APAM, ATHM, GM, BA, UNH, CFG, CX, TRIP, CSCO, HDB, DHI, ERF, DXC, TCOM, JEF, JNJ, IMAX, DVN, HOLI, LLY, KC, QIWI, SABR, AIG, CAAP, CARS, ZNGA, CIB, SPR, LUV, SNA, KO, MHK, VNET, WMT, CAT, SWN, HRB, EMN,

BIDU, DIS, C, BKNG, OC, REZI, AXP, IBM, SCHW, PYPL, TTWO, MU, MMYT, AVT, GOOGL, UBER, MMM, GILD, SBUX, MSFT, CBRE, WW, RTX, MCK, AMG, VECO, KNX, AAPL, DBX, BWA, JPM, MELI, AMZN, MOS, BAC, GWW, APAM, ATHM, GM, BA, UNH, CFG, CX, TRIP, CSCO, HDB, DHI, ERF, DXC, TCOM, JEF, JNJ, IMAX, DVN, HOLI, LLY, KC, QIWI, SABR, AIG, CAAP, CARS, ZNGA, CIB, SPR, LUV, SNA, KO, MHK, VNET, WMT, CAT, SWN, HRB, EMN, Sold Out: FCX, QCOM, VIAC, DISCA, GIS, XOM, STAY, LEG, NKE, TWTR, DDD, SLM, CAR,

London, X0, based Investment company River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, NOV Inc, State Street Corporation, Applied Materials Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Baidu Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. As of 2021Q1, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 131 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,519,339 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17% Owens-Corning Inc (OC) - 1,386,230 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 1,722,721 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.20% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 525,210 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.98% Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 3,580,816 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34%

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 630,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 141,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.83 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 145,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 1,722,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 315,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 84.66%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $122.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 118,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 108.17%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $112.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 114,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in eBay Inc by 48.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 255,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 65.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 488,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.