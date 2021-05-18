CAMG Solamere Management, LLC Buys A.O. Smith Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: AOS, TT, CNQ, NSC,

AOS, TT, CNQ, NSC, Added Positions: LMBS, WBA, WOOD, IVV, VTIP, CNP, APA, SCI, IWM, AMZN, FDUS, GVI,

LMBS, WBA, WOOD, IVV, VTIP, CNP, APA, SCI, IWM, AMZN, FDUS, GVI, Reduced Positions: GDXJ, IWF, XAR, JNJ, JPM, IWD, GSK, VOE, LMT, MSFT, KDP, DIS, MET, IWR, WFC, XOM, PNC, SONY, TSN, USB, LRCX, ALLY, UPS, KEY, T, BWA, MS, INTC, CAH, WM, PFE, AVGO, TROW, STLD, HD, AAPL, BHP, TFC, BMY, RSG, PHM, CSCO, GOOG, KMI, DGX, NUE, MDLZ, GOOGL,

GDXJ, IWF, XAR, JNJ, JPM, IWD, GSK, VOE, LMT, MSFT, KDP, DIS, MET, IWR, WFC, XOM, PNC, SONY, TSN, USB, LRCX, ALLY, UPS, KEY, T, BWA, MS, INTC, CAH, WM, PFE, AVGO, TROW, STLD, HD, AAPL, BHP, TFC, BMY, RSG, PHM, CSCO, GOOG, KMI, DGX, NUE, MDLZ, GOOGL, Sold Out: CMCSA, PLD, VLO, RL, GDX, VZ, KMB, GLD, UNP, AEP, BLMN, NEE, RTX, SO, MDT, CVS, MRK, PEP, MCD, BDSI,

Investment company CAMG Solamere Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys A.O. Smith Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Prologis Inc, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAMG Solamere Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CAMG Solamere Management, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMG Solamere Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camg+solamere+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,029 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 104,780 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,565 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 48,217 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 12,818 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.38%

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 17,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $180.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 24,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $282.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $79.2 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $83.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.