CAMG Solamere Management, LLC Buys A.O. Smith Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CAMG Solamere Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys A.O. Smith Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Prologis Inc, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAMG Solamere Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CAMG Solamere Management, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMG Solamere Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camg+solamere+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAMG Solamere Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,029 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  2. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 104,780 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,565 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 48,217 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 12,818 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.38%
New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 17,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $180.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 24,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $282.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $79.2 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $83.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAMG Solamere Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. CAMG Solamere Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMG Solamere Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMG Solamere Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMG Solamere Management, LLC keeps buying
