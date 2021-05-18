Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys ARKO Corp, Inphi Corp, RealPage Inc, Sells Qiagen NV, Evergy Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

Investment company Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys ARKO Corp, Inphi Corp, RealPage Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, sells Qiagen NV, Evergy Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owns 348 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+kempner+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 8,215,122 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.2% ARKO Corp (ARKO) - 24,739,671 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 1,278,780 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Vistra Corp (VST) - 11,050,895 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.89% RealPage Inc (RP) - 1,809,665 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.41%

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in ARKO Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 24,739,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 1,278,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,928,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 601,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,296,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 178.41%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,809,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 229.41%. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 14,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,830,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $136.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,126,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc by 278.33%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,249,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 767.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,469,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.