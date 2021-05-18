Logo
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys ARKO Corp, Inphi Corp, RealPage Inc, Sells Qiagen NV, Evergy Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys ARKO Corp, Inphi Corp, RealPage Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, sells Qiagen NV, Evergy Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owns 348 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+kempner+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
  1. Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 8,215,122 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.2%
  2. ARKO Corp (ARKO) - 24,739,671 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 1,278,780 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vistra Corp (VST) - 11,050,895 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.89%
  5. RealPage Inc (RP) - 1,809,665 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.41%
New Purchase: ARKO Corp (ARKO)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in ARKO Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 24,739,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 1,278,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,928,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 601,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,296,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,425,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 178.41%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,809,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 229.41%. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 14,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,830,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $136.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,126,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc by 278.33%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,249,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 767.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,469,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider