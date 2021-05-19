Doheny Asset Management Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Denbury Inc, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Salesforce.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

New Purchases: FCX, PXD, DEN, FANG, OCX, NET, ABT, EQR, MS,

FCX, PXD, DEN, FANG, OCX, NET, ABT, EQR, MS, Added Positions: AVGO, QCOM, XOM, CRWD, SCHW, TXN, EOG, PYPL, ABBV, APTO, SFL, GILD, INTC, NVDA, BRMK, PSX, CVX, XLNX, SLV, AMZN, KO, DOW, COP, MRK, WATT, ROKU, CUE, EURN,

AVGO, QCOM, XOM, CRWD, SCHW, TXN, EOG, PYPL, ABBV, APTO, SFL, GILD, INTC, NVDA, BRMK, PSX, CVX, XLNX, SLV, AMZN, KO, DOW, COP, MRK, WATT, ROKU, CUE, EURN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CHKP, ENPH, TMUS, GLD, FGEN, NKE, LOW, AMD, TDOC, MCHP, VZ, LXP, HALO, DKNG, PG, DOCU, FATE, PEP, MSFT, T, GOOG, FROG, FSLY, DUK, TSLA, KMB, AMGN, COST, AXP, MPC, AROC, USB, HAL, PFE,

AAPL, CHKP, ENPH, TMUS, GLD, FGEN, NKE, LOW, AMD, TDOC, MCHP, VZ, LXP, HALO, DKNG, PG, DOCU, FATE, PEP, MSFT, T, GOOG, FROG, FSLY, DUK, TSLA, KMB, AMGN, COST, AXP, MPC, AROC, USB, HAL, PFE, Sold Out: CRM, XLI, ATVI, VRTX, EW, BLUE,

Investment company Doheny Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Denbury Inc, Broadcom Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Salesforce.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, FibroGen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doheny Asset Management . As of 2021Q1, Doheny Asset Management owns 101 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doheny+asset+management+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,283 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.58% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 48,778 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,555 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 120,028 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 28,475 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 86,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $158.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 30,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in OncoCyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 68.41%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $433.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 29,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 103.28%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $196.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.