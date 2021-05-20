Tredje AP-fonden Buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Adobe Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Intuit Inc

- New Purchases: EWJ, CSCO, NXPI, XLI, PNFP, ON, SIVB, FLR, HRZN, MKSI, C, DDOG, UNP, EFT, MTB,
- Added Positions: SPY, ADBE, FB, NFLX, NEE, GOOGL, TWTR, ABBV, ADSK, LLY, PG, EEM, XLV, LRCX, GM, TEL, CAT, MDC, CNC, EMR, APTV, INTC, JPM, TER, AMAT, PYPL, KOF, FIS,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, INTU, ORCL, AAPL, VZ, PINS, T, MS, NKE, GS, CHTR, WFC, TMUS, CMCSA, LUV, MSFT, MLM, ICE, CRM, BAC, TRMB, AMD, JOUT, MDB, TSLA, VFC, NICE, LEN, WELL, TJX, FICO, EL, V, TSM, FRC, HDB, BSX, HD, TT, EQIX, MA, SHW, CME, JNJ, DE, SCHW, SPGI, TMO, ECL, BKNG, BABA, XLE,
- Sold Out: XLF, DIS, QCOM, DISCA, LSXMA, SQ, LMT, ZS, CCI, AMT, CTSH, LHX, GD, SBAC, MSCI, DLR, EQR, AVB, BXP, AER,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 808,366 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,047,283 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,457,688 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,285 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 463,778 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.80%
Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $197.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 88.33%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $489.982500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 220,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 463,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 480.23%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $499.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 72,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 269.23%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 560.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 353,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 733,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.
