Tredje AP-fonden Buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Adobe Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Intuit Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tredje AP-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Adobe Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Facebook Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Intuit Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tredje AP-fonden. As of 2021Q1, Tredje AP-fonden owns 192 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tredje AP-fonden's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tredje+ap-fonden/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tredje AP-fonden
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 808,366 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.88%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,047,283 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,457,688 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,285 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 463,778 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.80%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $197.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Tredje AP-fonden initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 88.33%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $489.982500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 220,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 463,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 480.23%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $499.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 72,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 269.23%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 560.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 353,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Tredje AP-fonden added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 733,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Tredje AP-fonden sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tredje AP-fonden. Also check out:

1. Tredje AP-fonden's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tredje AP-fonden's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tredje AP-fonden's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tredje AP-fonden keeps buying
