Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Comcast Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Deere, The Walt Disney Co, Charter Communications Inc

- New Purchases: FCX, IRM, ST, BLK, KHC, VNQ,
- Added Positions: FB, CMCSA, GOOGL, COST, GM, TGT, SBUX, CSCO, EOG, AMZN, ADBE, ANTM, STZ, MSFT, JNJ, PANW, UNH, WIX, VFC, UNP, PPG, SNPS, SIX, BSX, GOOG, DDOG, BABA, RVLV, SNAP, VOO, SHOP, NOC, ATVI, TSLA, INTU, TSCO, TXN, LMT, IP,
- Reduced Positions: DE, DIS, CHTR, BAC, CMI, LULU, AMD, CAT, NSC, OLED, MU, AVGO, FIVE, AEO, COF, NVDA, SPY, TMUS, GS, C, SLB, DFS, PG, ZTS, MO,
- Sold Out: DAL, INTC, NEE, SWK, ABNB, GE, T, MDB, HPQ,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,108,243 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,048,112 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,300 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 96,526 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 491,508 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.01%
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 234,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 162,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 112,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $908.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $104.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.01%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $352.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 491,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 85.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,393,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 70.19%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $407.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 206,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 141.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 809,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 381,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 624,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.
