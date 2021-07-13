Logo
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Comcast Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Deere, The Walt Disney Co, Charter Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Comcast Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, General Motors Co, Target Corp, sells Deere, The Walt Disney Co, Charter Communications Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atalanta+sosnoff+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,108,243 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,048,112 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,300 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 96,526 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 491,508 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.01%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 234,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 162,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 112,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $908.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $104.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.01%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $352.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 491,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 85.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,393,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 70.19%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $407.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 206,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 141.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 809,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 381,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 624,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
