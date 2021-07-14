Bay Rivers Group Buys Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Chewy Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Tyson Foods Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bay Rivers Group Buys Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Chewy Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Tyson Foods Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bay Rivers Group (Current Portfolio) buys Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Chewy Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Big Lots Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Tyson Foods Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Rivers Group. As of 2021Q2, Bay Rivers Group owns 65 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bay Rivers Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bay+rivers+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bay Rivers Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,412 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 110,322 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,554 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 31,319 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,481 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
New Purchase: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $56.66, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 26,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 12,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $659.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2641.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 493.56%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 21,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 157.19%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $793.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Big Lots Inc by 46.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.94 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 31,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $376.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bay Rivers Group. Also check out:

1. Bay Rivers Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bay Rivers Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bay Rivers Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bay Rivers Group keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider