Bay Rivers Group Buys Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Chewy Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Tyson Foods Inc, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: APAM, CHWY, IDXX, GOOG,

APAM, CHWY, IDXX, GOOG, Added Positions: NEE, NVDA, BIG, LULU, NOW, ARKK, AMZN, SPY, AAPL, VIG, DIA, IBB, NFLX, SMH, XLY, UNH, SHOP, XLV, AVGO, MA, AMD, CRM, PYPL, DG, BABA, ADBE, LRCX, V, ZTS,

NEE, NVDA, BIG, LULU, NOW, ARKK, AMZN, SPY, AAPL, VIG, DIA, IBB, NFLX, SMH, XLY, UNH, SHOP, XLV, AVGO, MA, AMD, CRM, PYPL, DG, BABA, ADBE, LRCX, V, ZTS, Reduced Positions: VOO, HD, CSCO, DPZ, VTI, JPM, PEP, PG, RTX,

VOO, HD, CSCO, DPZ, VTI, JPM, PEP, PG, RTX, Sold Out: TSN, IBM, INTC, VEEV, SPGI, BAH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Chewy Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Big Lots Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Tyson Foods Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Rivers Group. As of 2021Q2, Bay Rivers Group owns 65 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bay Rivers Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bay+rivers+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,412 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 110,322 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,554 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 31,319 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,481 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $56.66, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 26,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 12,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $659.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2641.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 493.56%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 21,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 157.19%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $793.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Big Lots Inc by 46.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.94 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 31,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $376.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44.