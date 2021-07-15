Logo
Robecosam Ag Buys XPeng Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Masco Corp, Sells Qorvo Inc, , Workhorse Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Zurich, V8, based Investment company Robecosam Ag (Current Portfolio) buys XPeng Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Masco Corp, Ecolab Inc, AECOM, sells Qorvo Inc, , Workhorse Group Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Dover Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robecosam Ag. As of 2021Q2, Robecosam Ag owns 151 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROBECOSAM AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robecosam+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROBECOSAM AG
  1. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 3,150,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  2. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 8,658,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
  3. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 6,930,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.70%
  4. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 1,652,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
  5. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 1,262,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.84%
New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 429,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 806,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 111,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $109.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25. The stock is now traded at around $133.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 170.70%. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 6,930,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 58.53%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,473,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Masco Corp (MAS)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Masco Corp by 73.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,706,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $213.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 563,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $166.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 3692.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.14 and $70.6, with an estimated average price of $66.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 302,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $18.2.

Sold Out: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The sale prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROBECOSAM AG. Also check out:

1. ROBECOSAM AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROBECOSAM AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROBECOSAM AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROBECOSAM AG keeps buying
