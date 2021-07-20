Plimoth Trust Co Llc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc

- New Purchases: REGN, XLB, XLE, COP,
- Added Positions: DD, ABT, NVDA, AMZN, UNP, ADBE, QCOM, UPS, WMT, CRM, JPM, VTWO, TMO, MMM, V, BRK.B, BAC, TGT, XLY, XLI, TROW, CMCSA, CB, COF, KO, LMT, LOW, MCD, MAS, UNH, SBUX, TJX, DES, GSLC, CTXS, NKE, SYK, IQLT, SPY, VO,
- Reduced Positions: VNQ, AMAT, IBM, KMB, WSM, T, INTC, IGSB, VZ, DUK, HON, GILD, CHKP, XLP, ED, SO, MRK, NGG, TD, ABBV, AMGN, CTSH, DWM, FB, PRU, MDT, IP, XLV, NEE, VOD, NUE, CSCO, BMY, GOOGL, XLC, XLK, ETN, PFE, D, DE, MCHP, ORCL, SCI, USB, HD, DOW, ADP, AXP, STT, VFC, WBA, WFC, PM, TRV, APD, PFG, AMP, TFC, BDX, BLK, CVS, COST, CMI, DHR, LLY, ETR, XOM, PSA, PEP, INTU, HPQ, EXC, DRI, GOOG, RTX, GS, DON, SPGI, EFA, TIP, TXN, MET, BHP, EMR, XLRE,
- Sold Out: BIIB, SYY,
These are the top 5 holdings of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,644 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,372 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 719,507 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 62,256 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 94,512 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $586.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 63.21%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 82.16%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $183.249400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $605.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 116.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.
