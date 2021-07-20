Logo
Plimoth Trust Co Llc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Plimoth Trust Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Abbott Laboratories, NVIDIA Corp, Union Pacific Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Biogen Inc, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plimoth Trust Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Plimoth Trust Co Llc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plimoth+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,644 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,372 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  3. Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 719,507 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 62,256 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 94,512 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $586.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 63.21%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 82.16%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $183.249400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $605.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 116.24%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Plimoth Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC. Also check out:

1. PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC keeps buying
