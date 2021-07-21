Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Buys Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Boeing Co, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Apple Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Buys Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Boeing Co, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Apple Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Boeing Co, Expedia Group Inc, General Motors Co, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Apple Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc . As of 2021Q2, Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hellman+jordan+management+co+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC
  1. General Motors Co (GM) - 72,901 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.61%
  2. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 38,951 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  3. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS) - 33,326 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 192.64%
  4. Boeing Co (BA) - 10,000 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 12,855 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $160.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 12,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $157.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 4,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $298.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $40, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares by 192.64%. The purchase prices were between $90.75 and $125.12, with an estimated average price of $109.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 33,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 87.61%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 72,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $392.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2157.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $345.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.54.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC . Also check out:

1. HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider