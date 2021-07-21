Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Buys Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Boeing Co, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Apple Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: BA, EXPE, ZBH, FDX, AI, ETHE, TPIC, VTV,
- Added Positions: FAS, GM, PANW, BKNG, ULTA, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MU, VIPS, BIDU, TLRY, TLRY, PTC, ABT, NOW, CRM, ERX, ADBE, XLI, DLTR, AMZN, RNG, KLAC, GOOGL, PXD, GTLS, GDX, UPS, ACM, FB, NVDA, CMI, QCOM, LHX, SKX, JD, TJX, INMD, URI, V, RETA, AMD, UNH, HUM, MRNA,
- Sold Out: XOM, VIAC, SOXL, TLRY, TLRY, TWTR, GLD, BABA,
These are the top 5 holdings of HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC
- General Motors Co (GM) - 72,901 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.61%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 38,951 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS) - 33,326 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 192.64%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 10,000 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 12,855 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $160.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 12,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $157.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 4,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $298.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $40, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares by 192.64%. The purchase prices were between $90.75 and $125.12, with an estimated average price of $109.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 33,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 87.61%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 72,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 43.52%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $392.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2157.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $345.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.54.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC .
1. HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC keeps buying
