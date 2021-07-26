Windsor Group LTD Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Windsor Group LTD Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Windsor Group LTD (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Group LTD. As of 2021Q2, Windsor Group LTD owns 211 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windsor Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Group LTD
  1. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 260,448 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 205,426 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 293,922 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 215,461 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 167,443 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 52,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 54,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $529.708800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 195.39%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $194.320300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 29,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 108.29%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.659000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 83,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 80,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 571.52%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 156,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $80.450700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 70,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 394.19%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Windsor Group LTD. Also check out:

1. Windsor Group LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Windsor Group LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Windsor Group LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Windsor Group LTD keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider