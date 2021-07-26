Windsor Group LTD Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: MDYV, LRGF, SKY, VIAC, TMO, DXCM, SPHQ, LUV, FNDE, BAX, XLV, VGSH, PHO, JKI, JKF, FIW, IGSB, CCI, DTD, PNC, SDY, DLB, AON,
- Added Positions: OIH, SLYV, IJJ, GLDM, IUSV, IJK, RSP, LLY, IUSG, IXUS, JKH, JKK, JKE, SCHD, IJH, IJR, VXUS, XLI, PFF, SUB, IEI, BSV, QUAL, NVDA, GS, NKE, ADBE, BRK.B, JKD, GOOG, XLB, FRME, MBIN, FB, XLE, CRM, JKG, DGRO, SLYG, CAT, MAR, MCD, IUSB, BLK, GLD, PPG, SPLV, VB, PYPL, VTEB, NEAR, NOW, UNH, DHR, AMT, SHM, ADI, TJX, IEFA, TXN, MA, ABBV, BABA, CFG, DOW, DLR, MCHP, HON, FDX, SPAB, AGG, MS, ITW, VYM, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: IWS, AAPL, IVV, DIS, VOO, SPY, SCHX, XLK, USMV, PFE, MRK, GBIL, V, COST, BDX, TSLA, ISTB, ITOT, JPM, VZ, IWM, PEP, CSCO, BMY, DGRW, CVX, SBUX, PG, LIN, ORCL, KO, MDT, IWP, ADP, IBM, XOM, VIG, VUG, ACN, VOT, SPLG, VOE, T, AMZN, WMT, JNJ, ISRG, INTC, CL, CMCSA, CMI, NEE, XLY, AXP, CBRE, DB, EFA, MDYG, TGT, ANTM, BX, IJS,
- Sold Out: AMGN, QQQ, BA, RTX, ABNB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Group LTD
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 260,448 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 205,426 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 293,922 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 215,461 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 167,443 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28%
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 52,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 54,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $529.708800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)
Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 195.39%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $194.320300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 29,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 108.29%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.659000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 83,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 80,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 571.52%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 156,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $80.450700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 70,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 394.19%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of Windsor Group LTD.
1. Windsor Group LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Windsor Group LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Windsor Group LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Windsor Group LTD keeps buying
