Windsor Group LTD Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

New Purchases: MDYV, LRGF, SKY, VIAC, TMO, DXCM, SPHQ, LUV, FNDE, BAX, XLV, VGSH, PHO, JKI, JKF, FIW, IGSB, CCI, DTD, PNC, SDY, DLB, AON,

MDYV, LRGF, SKY, VIAC, TMO, DXCM, SPHQ, LUV, FNDE, BAX, XLV, VGSH, PHO, JKI, JKF, FIW, IGSB, CCI, DTD, PNC, SDY, DLB, AON, Added Positions: OIH, SLYV, IJJ, GLDM, IUSV, IJK, RSP, LLY, IUSG, IXUS, JKH, JKK, JKE, SCHD, IJH, IJR, VXUS, XLI, PFF, SUB, IEI, BSV, QUAL, NVDA, GS, NKE, ADBE, BRK.B, JKD, GOOG, XLB, FRME, MBIN, FB, XLE, CRM, JKG, DGRO, SLYG, CAT, MAR, MCD, IUSB, BLK, GLD, PPG, SPLV, VB, PYPL, VTEB, NEAR, NOW, UNH, DHR, AMT, SHM, ADI, TJX, IEFA, TXN, MA, ABBV, BABA, CFG, DOW, DLR, MCHP, HON, FDX, SPAB, AGG, MS, ITW, VYM, CVS,

OIH, SLYV, IJJ, GLDM, IUSV, IJK, RSP, LLY, IUSG, IXUS, JKH, JKK, JKE, SCHD, IJH, IJR, VXUS, XLI, PFF, SUB, IEI, BSV, QUAL, NVDA, GS, NKE, ADBE, BRK.B, JKD, GOOG, XLB, FRME, MBIN, FB, XLE, CRM, JKG, DGRO, SLYG, CAT, MAR, MCD, IUSB, BLK, GLD, PPG, SPLV, VB, PYPL, VTEB, NEAR, NOW, UNH, DHR, AMT, SHM, ADI, TJX, IEFA, TXN, MA, ABBV, BABA, CFG, DOW, DLR, MCHP, HON, FDX, SPAB, AGG, MS, ITW, VYM, CVS, Reduced Positions: IWS, AAPL, IVV, DIS, VOO, SPY, SCHX, XLK, USMV, PFE, MRK, GBIL, V, COST, BDX, TSLA, ISTB, ITOT, JPM, VZ, IWM, PEP, CSCO, BMY, DGRW, CVX, SBUX, PG, LIN, ORCL, KO, MDT, IWP, ADP, IBM, XOM, VIG, VUG, ACN, VOT, SPLG, VOE, T, AMZN, WMT, JNJ, ISRG, INTC, CL, CMCSA, CMI, NEE, XLY, AXP, CBRE, DB, EFA, MDYG, TGT, ANTM, BX, IJS,

IWS, AAPL, IVV, DIS, VOO, SPY, SCHX, XLK, USMV, PFE, MRK, GBIL, V, COST, BDX, TSLA, ISTB, ITOT, JPM, VZ, IWM, PEP, CSCO, BMY, DGRW, CVX, SBUX, PG, LIN, ORCL, KO, MDT, IWP, ADP, IBM, XOM, VIG, VUG, ACN, VOT, SPLG, VOE, T, AMZN, WMT, JNJ, ISRG, INTC, CL, CMCSA, CMI, NEE, XLY, AXP, CBRE, DB, EFA, MDYG, TGT, ANTM, BX, IJS, Sold Out: AMGN, QQQ, BA, RTX, ABNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Group LTD. As of 2021Q2, Windsor Group LTD owns 211 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windsor Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 260,448 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 205,426 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 293,922 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 215,461 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 167,443 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28%

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 52,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 54,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $529.708800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 195.39%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $194.320300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 29,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 108.29%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.659000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 83,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 80,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 571.52%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 156,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $80.450700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 70,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 394.19%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Windsor Group LTD sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.