Executive Wealth Management, LLC Buys Amgen Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Abbott Laboratories, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

New Purchases: MDYV, USRT, FM, ILF, GDRX, IVOL, VIOO, ASML, BX, UBER, XLE, ENB, FDX, TQQQ,

MDYV, USRT, FM, ILF, GDRX, IVOL, VIOO, ASML, BX, UBER, XLE, ENB, FDX, TQQQ, Added Positions: AMGN, VGIT, SPYG, JCI, NVDA, SPLG, BLK, STIP, IGE, HD, ACWX, MSFT, TT, PAYX, VEU, ACN, PYPL, WM, WMT, UNH, AAPL, PG, RSG, RTX, TRV, EQIX, ADP, EMR, CCI, TROW, PEP, GLD, NEP, MCD, LMT, JNJ, VTWO, SQ, PFE, FISV, AMD, KEYS, MA, XLF, VZ, NEE, HYLS, ADI, TSLA, NKE, V, AMZN, DIA, QYLD, VRT, GOOGL, MUNI, PRAH, CTAS, STZ, ROKU, WING, TJX, IIPR, IWM, VTV, CHWY, NET, SBUX, F, GPN, GOOG, ICE, APH, MPWR, DLTR, CRM, SYK, DIS, XLNX, LULU, FTNT, EPAM, FIVE, WDAY, COST, XLP, CMS, BA, AMAT, ANSS, IVV, XLY, EPD, SOXX, PGX, HBAN, JPM, ORCL, ABBV,

AMGN, VGIT, SPYG, JCI, NVDA, SPLG, BLK, STIP, IGE, HD, ACWX, MSFT, TT, PAYX, VEU, ACN, PYPL, WM, WMT, UNH, AAPL, PG, RSG, RTX, TRV, EQIX, ADP, EMR, CCI, TROW, PEP, GLD, NEP, MCD, LMT, JNJ, VTWO, SQ, PFE, FISV, AMD, KEYS, MA, XLF, VZ, NEE, HYLS, ADI, TSLA, NKE, V, AMZN, DIA, QYLD, VRT, GOOGL, MUNI, PRAH, CTAS, STZ, ROKU, WING, TJX, IIPR, IWM, VTV, CHWY, NET, SBUX, F, GPN, GOOG, ICE, APH, MPWR, DLTR, CRM, SYK, DIS, XLNX, LULU, FTNT, EPAM, FIVE, WDAY, COST, XLP, CMS, BA, AMAT, ANSS, IVV, XLY, EPD, SOXX, PGX, HBAN, JPM, ORCL, ABBV, Reduced Positions: SHY, USMV, SPYV, MDYG, VMBS, BABA, VCSH, ITOT, VTIP, BND, VTEB, VCIT, IJR, VWO, MINT, RODM, UPS, GSIE, VHT, QQQ, AGG, VYM, SPY, VGT, ALB, PDBC, MMM, CAT, TGT, MELI, SHOP, CRWD, WEC, VGK, TKR, MRK, CMCSA, VTI, IPO, BRK.B, PFF, VYMI, XSLV,

SHY, USMV, SPYV, MDYG, VMBS, BABA, VCSH, ITOT, VTIP, BND, VTEB, VCIT, IJR, VWO, MINT, RODM, UPS, GSIE, VHT, QQQ, AGG, VYM, SPY, VGT, ALB, PDBC, MMM, CAT, TGT, MELI, SHOP, CRWD, WEC, VGK, TKR, MRK, CMCSA, VTI, IPO, BRK.B, PFF, VYMI, XSLV, Sold Out: ABT, SLYG, GWX, IAU, SLV, CSCO, DE, D, INTC, FLGT, PINS, LMND, HYG, SHV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Abbott Laboratories, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Executive Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Executive Wealth Management, LLC owns 182 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Executive Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/executive+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 591,078 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 846,246 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 521,912 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 364,683 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,895 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 62,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 71,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.417300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 122,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 127,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 63,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.195800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 49,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 190,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 556.39%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $245.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $28.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 133,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $261.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 93.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.