Executive Wealth Management, LLC Buys Amgen Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Abbott Laboratories, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Executive Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Abbott Laboratories, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Executive Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Executive Wealth Management, LLC owns 182 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Executive Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/executive+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Executive Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 591,078 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
  2. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 846,246 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 521,912 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 364,683 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,895 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 62,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 71,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.417300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 122,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 127,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 63,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.195800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 49,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 190,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 556.39%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $245.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $28.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 133,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $261.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 93.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Executive Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Executive Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Executive Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Executive Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Executive Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
