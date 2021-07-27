Logo
Efficient Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Efficient Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Efficient Wealth Management LLC owns 389 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Efficient Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/efficient+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Efficient Wealth Management LLC
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 490,225 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 77,345 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.15%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 215,380 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 474,295 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 407,849 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66%
New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.039900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 463,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ESM Acquisition Corp (ESM.U)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ESM Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evolving Systems Inc (EVOL)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Evolving Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.74 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund (ELD)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.122800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 2160.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 416,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 796.25%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.350100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 42,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 36.86%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 80,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 65,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 347.90%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 318.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.589900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9.

Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.

Sold Out: BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $29.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Efficient Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Efficient Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Efficient Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Efficient Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Efficient Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
