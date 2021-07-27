Efficient Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

New Purchases: PDBC, ESM.U, ELY, EVOL, MSGE, TGT, DOCU, ELD, IRM, MGP, TEAM, CDEV, RA, ALTM, WFT, AMC, VEEV, DSL, FRG, LYFT, OGN, BMBL, SGFY, SBRA, BIB, EWZ, GDX, IGOV, SCHB, SCHF, SPTL, TFI, VIG, VTEB, XLRE, MET, ABR, LUMN, CYH, CCI, FITB, FLR, GILD, WELL, HUM, IMO, IP, K, LVS, MGM, MOS, ORCL, PBCT, RCL, SPG, VTNR, AWF, USA, CNK, MAIN, CIM, GBDC, HHC, PLD, 6CL0,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Efficient Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Efficient Wealth Management LLC owns 389 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 490,225 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 77,345 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.15% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 215,380 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 474,295 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 407,849 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66%

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.039900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 463,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ESM Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Evolving Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.74 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.122800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 2160.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 416,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 796.25%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.350100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 42,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 36.86%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 80,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 65,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 347.90%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 318.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.589900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.

Efficient Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $29.71.