Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Square Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: AMAT, MU, DE, CAT, DD, GOLD, SHOP,
- Added Positions: SQ, FB, TSLA, ADBE, ZM, NFLX, DIS, TWTR, UBER, AMZN, AVGO, NOW, LVS, CRM, BKNG, FDX, SPLK, XOM, GS, CREE, KO, MS, PG, T,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, NVDA, AAPL, MSFT, SPY, AMD, PYPL, GOOGL, V, MA, FCX, BA, INTC, CRWD, JPM, ALB, GM,
- Sold Out: ALGN, AXP, IBM, WDC, ILMN, LULU, DDD, NKE, PFE, QCOM, BIIB, MCD, APTV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 178,486 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 303,078 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.84%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 141,007 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 353,533 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.64%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 110,993 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.65%
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 116,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 177,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $353.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 87.84%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $258.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 303,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 120.65%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $373.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 110,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 51.40%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 46,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 639.71%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $620.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 13,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $369.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 51,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 79.97%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $519.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.
