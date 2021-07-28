Logo
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Square Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mizuho Markets Cayman LP (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. As of 2021Q2, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owns 93 stocks with a total value of $682 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+markets+cayman+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 178,486 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63%
  2. Square Inc (SQ) - 303,078 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.84%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 141,007 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 353,533 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.64%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 110,993 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.65%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 116,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 177,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $353.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 87.84%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $258.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 303,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 120.65%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $373.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 110,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 51.40%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 46,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 639.71%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $620.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 13,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $369.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 51,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 79.97%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $519.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. Also check out:

1. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mizuho Markets Cayman LP keeps buying
