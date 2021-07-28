Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Square Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc

New Purchases: AMAT, MU, DE, CAT, DD, GOLD, SHOP,

Added Positions: SQ, FB, TSLA, ADBE, ZM, NFLX, DIS, TWTR, UBER, AMZN, AVGO, NOW, LVS, CRM, BKNG, FDX, SPLK, XOM, GS, CREE, KO, MS, PG, T,

Reduced Positions: BABA, NVDA, AAPL, MSFT, SPY, AMD, PYPL, GOOGL, V, MA, FCX, BA, INTC, CRWD, JPM, ALB, GM,

Sold Out: ALGN, AXP, IBM, WDC, ILMN, LULU, DDD, NKE, PFE, QCOM, BIIB, MCD, APTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Square Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. As of 2021Q2, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owns 93 stocks with a total value of $682 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 178,486 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63% Square Inc (SQ) - 303,078 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.84% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 141,007 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 353,533 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.64% Facebook Inc (FB) - 110,993 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.65%

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 116,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 177,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $353.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 87.84%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $258.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 303,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 120.65%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $373.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 110,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 51.40%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 46,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 639.71%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $620.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 13,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $369.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 51,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 79.97%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $519.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.