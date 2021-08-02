Delta Asset Management Llc Buys AbbVie Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Lam Research Corp, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, COMT, ZS, BFST, NCNO, CLOV, RBLX, OTLY, OGN, BAMR, ARKK, BETZ, CWH, EMB, FNCL, FNDA, FNDX, HAUZ, HDEF, SCHA, SCHE, SCHH, SCHP, VYMI, STRL, GOLD, CMC, CR, FICO, GBCI, INDB, JW.A, MRVL, PENN, SAFM, SCS, BNS, TDY, RIG, VFC, WPC, TYG, OC, MELI, FERG, MSGS, PJT,

Investment company Delta Asset Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Lam Research Corp, Amgen Inc, CoreLogic Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Delta Asset Management Llc owns 621 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 533,998 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 130,379 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 268,806 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) - 238,140 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 794,962 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1598.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 225.00%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $719.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 175.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $38.81 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $164.58 and $196.27, with an estimated average price of $185.48.