Delta Asset Management Llc Buys AbbVie Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Lam Research Corp, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Delta Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Lam Research Corp, Amgen Inc, CoreLogic Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Delta Asset Management Llc owns 621 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 533,998 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 130,379 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 268,806 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  4. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) - 238,140 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 794,962 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1598.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Delta Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 225.00%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $719.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 175.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Delta Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $38.81 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Delta Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $164.58 and $196.27, with an estimated average price of $185.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DELTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
