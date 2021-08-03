Pettyjohn Co Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, General Motors Co, Sells Intel Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: GM, XLI, IBB, QCOM,
- Added Positions: SPSB, XLY, XLK, AMZN, DIS, ABBV, ABT, CVX, WMT, PYPL, PFF, XOM, CMCSA, ENB, SDY, CVS, ADBE, BAC, CSCO, FB, VOO, BUD, ORCL, KMB, XLV, XLE, XLF, IGIB, GVI, SHY, SBUX, VTIP, ICE, MCD, LLY, SCHA, USB, LQD, VO,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, INTC, AAPL, NSC, IYH, T, IJH, PFE, GOOGL, MRK, IYW, BND, KMX, IYF, QQQ, VZ, V, SLQD, FDX, IJR, AGG, SO, IBM, UPS, MMM, AMGN, VTR, VFC, HON, COST, D, DUK, EXPE, GIS, TMO, NUV, PM, VV, VXUS, NKE, WELL, WFC, LOW, FLOT, MO, AMT, ANTM, CNI, KO, CSX, DVY, IVV, IJJ, HDV, IAT, GOOG, IWM, AEP, IHI, B, VB, BDX, BMY, VIOO, ITA, MDLZ, MUB, IEV, XLU, SCHX,
- Sold Out: LUV, EFAV, CL, PCAR,
For the details of PETTYJOHN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pettyjohn+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PETTYJOHN CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,903 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,034 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,632 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 160,095 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 74,334 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Pettyjohn Co initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 555.89%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 130,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 130.27%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 121.09%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 83.68%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Pettyjohn Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Pettyjohn Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Pettyjohn Co sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Pettyjohn Co sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Pettyjohn Co sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of PETTYJOHN CO. Also check out:
1. PETTYJOHN CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. PETTYJOHN CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PETTYJOHN CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PETTYJOHN CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment