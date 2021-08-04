Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Deere, Gap Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Dollar General Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: DE, GPS, CME, GM, AEO, COUR, ZM, PETQ, SJM, IFFT, MSGS, CPNG, JPM, TMO, RBLX, ELAN, KKR, THO, ULTA, VRM, ECL, PLAY, AFRM, X, EL, ELF, EAT, TREX, ACI, PLUG, AXTA, AXTA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, Gap Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Starbucks Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC. As of 2021Q2, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deere & Co (DE) - 30,700 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Gap Inc (GPS) - 317,800 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,200 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1005.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,920 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1480.00% Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) - 102,000 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 410.00%

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $365.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 317,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $208.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 100,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.3 and $58, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 107,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1480.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $287.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 37,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1005.88%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 75,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 410.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $99.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 103.95%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 46,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 3899.77%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 35,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 97.06%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $273.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 23,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.