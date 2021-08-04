Logo
Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, Merck Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xylem Inc, Vontier Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Empire Life Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Merck Inc, Chevron Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xylem Inc, Vontier Corp, BlackRock Inc, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empire Life Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Empire Life Investments Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empire Life Investments Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empire+life+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Empire Life Investments Inc.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 34,093 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
  2. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 668,820 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 159,067 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,171 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 228,196 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $359.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 90,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $119.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 118,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 100,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 64,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.236500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 657,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1923057.14%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 134,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 204,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 523,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 130,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.56%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 56,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Empire Life Investments Inc.. Also check out:

1. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Empire Life Investments Inc. keeps buying
