Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, Merck Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xylem Inc, Vontier Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Merck Inc, Chevron Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xylem Inc, Vontier Corp, BlackRock Inc, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empire Life Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Empire Life Investments Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 34,093 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 668,820 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 159,067 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,171 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Visa Inc (V) - 228,196 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $359.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 90,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $119.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 118,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 100,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 70,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 64,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.236500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 657,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1923057.14%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 134,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 204,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 523,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 130,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.56%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 56,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98.

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.