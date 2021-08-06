Logo
South Street Advisors LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Darling Ingredients Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company South Street Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Darling Ingredients Inc, Microsoft Corp, TJX Inc, MasTec Inc, sells Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Street Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, South Street Advisors LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of South Street Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/south+street+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of South Street Advisors LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 138,392 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 69,014 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,956 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 72,342 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.62%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 90,697 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $262.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 90,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 298,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $288.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 71,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 262,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $94.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 161,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 102,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

South Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 56.06%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. South Street Advisors LLC still held 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of South Street Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. South Street Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. South Street Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. South Street Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that South Street Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider

insider