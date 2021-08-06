South Street Advisors LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Darling Ingredients Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: LLY, DAR, MSFT, TJX, MTZ, QCOM, LMT, CHTR, LOW, AIMC, XPO, RBC, MDC, AMZN, BMY, CVX, KO, JNJ, MCD, DIS, PSX, DHR, PEP, MAS, NSC, PG, MMP, LEN, EPD, STZ, MUR, INTC, GS, USB, CL,
- Added Positions: PWR, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, AVY, AAPL, GOOGL, BX, NVDA, MA, CP, BHP, V, FB, MRK, ADBE, APH, SEDG, ABBV, MGP,
- Sold Out: VZ,
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 138,392 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 69,014 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,956 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 72,342 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.62%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 90,697 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $262.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 90,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 298,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $288.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 71,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 262,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $94.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 161,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
South Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 102,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
South Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
South Street Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 56.06%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. South Street Advisors LLC still held 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.
