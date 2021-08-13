Logo
Charter Trust Co Buys Weyerhaeuser Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Concord, NH, based Investment company Charter Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Weyerhaeuser Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Unilever PLC, W.W. Grainger Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Charter Trust Co owns 246 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHARTER TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charter+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTER TRUST CO
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 553,191 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 671,921 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,583 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,120 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 162,220 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $438.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc (DMB)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $411.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 67,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.



