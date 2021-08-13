Charter Trust Co Buys Weyerhaeuser Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: CRL, UL, GWW, TMUS, DMB,
- Added Positions: AGG, VEA, LQD, VWO, WY, LYB, CAT, LHX, HD, IGSB, PFF, BLL, XLB, QQQ, TKR, CMCSA, AMD, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, KO, DD, XLK, MSFT, CVX, TMO, AMZN, CL, XOM, GOOGL, INTC, IJH, IJR, ABT, APD, BRK.B, DHR, NKE, PG, TD, V, BABA, CTAS, COST, LRCX, SNPS, RTX, MA, FB, GLD, XLE, ADBE, AME, AMGN, DOV, ECL, JPM, LOGI, MKC, MCD, PH, DIS, BX, HZNP, PYPL, EPS, GOVT, IVW, XLF, XLV, AMT, BP, BHB, BAX, BDX, BLK, CSCO, DE, NEE, GD, GIS, HON, ITW, KMB, LOW, MMC, NVDA, NVO, PEP, PFE, TXN, TSCO, VZ, XXII, MPC, GOOG, EEM, EPP, HYG, IBB, IEI, IJK, IJT, KRE, MBB, T, ALL, AXP, ADI, AMAT, AJG, TFC, BBY, BMY, CVS, CHD, COP, DHI, D, EL, ILMN, KLAC, NSC, NOC, NVS, ORCL, PNC, PAYX, QCOM, SLB, SO, STT, TSM, TGT, UNH, WFC, XEL, PM, COR, DOW, CARR, OTIS, EMB, EZA, FXI, GXC, IEMG, IJJ, SDY,
- Sold Out: GE, BIIB, VTRS, XBI,
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 553,191 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 671,921 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,583 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,120 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 162,220 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $438.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc (DMB)
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $411.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 657 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 67,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Charter Trust Co added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Charter Trust Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.
