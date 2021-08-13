Logo
Baxter Bros Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Riverside, CT, based Investment company Baxter Bros Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Pfizer Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, General Electric Co, Snap-on Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baxter Bros Inc. As of 2021Q2, Baxter Bros Inc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAXTER BROS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baxter+bros+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BAXTER BROS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 177,376 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 71,087 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 117,385 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  4. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 104,159 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 148,804 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Sold Out: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $116.5 and $140.02, with an estimated average price of $126.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of BAXTER BROS INC. Also check out:

1. BAXTER BROS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BAXTER BROS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BAXTER BROS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BAXTER BROS INC keeps buying
