Baxter Bros Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: TPIC, AEM,

TPIC, AEM, Added Positions: DISCA, AAPL, LHX, FISV, QCOM, FB, RTX, JNJ, APD, ADP, DHI, KMI, PFE, MA, PG, MS, NSC, VZ, SYK, HD, NEM, AMZN, CTVA, ABT, SBUX, NKE, IMGN, GIS, EXPD, LLY, CSCO, ADBE,

DISCA, AAPL, LHX, FISV, QCOM, FB, RTX, JNJ, APD, ADP, DHI, KMI, PFE, MA, PG, MS, NSC, VZ, SYK, HD, NEM, AMZN, CTVA, ABT, SBUX, NKE, IMGN, GIS, EXPD, LLY, CSCO, ADBE, Reduced Positions: INTC, UPS, INTU, FDX, TXN, PAYX, OGZPY, WFC, CVX, BMY, DEO, ECL, COP, CHKP, NYCB, PSX, VRTX, TRP, ABBV, MO, CARR, BA, BHC, AMGN,

INTC, UPS, INTU, FDX, TXN, PAYX, OGZPY, WFC, CVX, BMY, DEO, ECL, COP, CHKP, NYCB, PSX, VRTX, TRP, ABBV, MO, CARR, BA, BHC, AMGN, Sold Out: BIIB, CRM, GE, SNA, TSLA, XLRN, SHOP,

Riverside, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Pfizer Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, General Electric Co, Snap-on Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baxter Bros Inc. As of 2021Q2, Baxter Bros Inc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 177,376 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 71,087 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Visa Inc (V) - 117,385 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 104,159 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 148,804 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $116.5 and $140.02, with an estimated average price of $126.52.