Pittenger & Anderson Inc Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Boeing Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Netflix Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Clorox Co

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Boeing Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Icon PLC, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells Netflix Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Clorox Co, Splunk Inc, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. As of 2021Q2, Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 406 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 3,123,856 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 196,028 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 205,441 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 170,231 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 162,727 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $237.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.94 and $101.91, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $102.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.033400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Ouster Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc initiated holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.86 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $8.7. The stock is now traded at around $6.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 549400.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 137,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 239.36%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $220.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 2267.23%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.760400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 147.73%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $274.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 102.91%. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89.