Waycross Partners, Llc Buys AbbVie Inc, Citigroup Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells PulteGroup Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Waycross Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Citigroup Inc, Intuit Inc, Autodesk Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells PulteGroup Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Electric Co, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, WestRock Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waycross Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Waycross Partners, Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waycross+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,956 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,506 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 28,491 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 18,486 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,975 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 95.25%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 56,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 71.58%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 104.17%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $536.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $325.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $358.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
