Waycross Partners, Llc Buys AbbVie Inc, Citigroup Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells PulteGroup Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Electric Co

Added Positions: ABBV, C, INTU, ADSK, V, LLY, DAL, AGG, ADBE, PNC, ULTA, COST, SYY, DIS, MCD, SBUX,

ABBV, C, INTU, ADSK, V, LLY, DAL, AGG, ADBE, PNC, ULTA, COST, SYY, DIS, MCD, SBUX, Reduced Positions: PHM, PXD, NVDA, MA, AAPL, GS, AMZN, BAC, DE, GOOGL, ADI, FB, LUV, CAT, EW, USB, PYPL, NSC, MDT, ROST, FDX, ELAN, FLR, XLNX,

PHM, PXD, NVDA, MA, AAPL, GS, AMZN, BAC, DE, GOOGL, ADI, FB, LUV, CAT, EW, USB, PYPL, NSC, MDT, ROST, FDX, ELAN, FLR, XLNX, Sold Out: GE, HPE, WRK, VLO, STX, BA, AMGN, MRK, CAKE, RTX, GOOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Citigroup Inc, Intuit Inc, Autodesk Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells PulteGroup Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Electric Co, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, WestRock Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waycross Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Waycross Partners, Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waycross+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,956 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,506 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 28,491 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 18,486 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,975 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 95.25%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 56,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 71.58%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 104.17%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $536.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $325.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $358.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.