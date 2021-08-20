De Burlo Group Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Cummins Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway

New Purchases: ELF, BRKS, PGNY, KLIC, ISRG,

ELF, BRKS, PGNY, KLIC, ISRG, Added Positions: BRK.B, ADBE, PYPL, EPAM, AVY, PPG, DFS, DHR, SYK, BLK, SYF, EMR, ADI, A, J, FRC, EL, ODFL, JNJ, LIN, MAS, UNP, LLY,

BRK.B, ADBE, PYPL, EPAM, AVY, PPG, DFS, DHR, SYK, BLK, SYF, EMR, ADI, A, J, FRC, EL, ODFL, JNJ, LIN, MAS, UNP, LLY, Reduced Positions: ABT, CMI, CP, MA, NKE, JPM, TMO, AVGO, HOLX, TXRH, KSU, VZ, AMZN, GIS, ADP, AMT, CRM, ATO, ALXN, AMD, ECL,

ABT, CMI, CP, MA, NKE, JPM, TMO, AVGO, HOLX, TXRH, KSU, VZ, AMZN, GIS, ADP, AMT, CRM, ATO, ALXN, AMD, ECL, Sold Out: DIS, TJX, STM, CMG, AZEK,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, PPG Industries Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Cummins Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Mastercard Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, De Burlo Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, De Burlo Group Inc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $628 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DE BURLO GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/de+burlo+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,128 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,745 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,764 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 29,080 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.53% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 89,316 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.87%

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 289,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 69,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1050.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 417.23%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 72,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 146.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 37,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 315.56%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 56,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 174.45%. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $633.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 154.25%. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $218.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 62,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 72.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 111,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $37.45.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $39.58 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $44.73.