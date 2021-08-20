Logo
De Burlo Group Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Cummins Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company De Burlo Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, PPG Industries Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Cummins Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Mastercard Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, De Burlo Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, De Burlo Group Inc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $628 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DE BURLO GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/de+burlo+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DE BURLO GROUP INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,128 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,745 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,764 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 29,080 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.53%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 89,316 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.87%
New Purchase: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 289,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 69,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

De Burlo Group Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1050.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 417.23%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 72,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 146.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 37,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 315.56%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 56,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 174.45%. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $633.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 154.25%. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $218.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 62,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

De Burlo Group Inc added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 72.88%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 111,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $37.45.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Sold Out: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

De Burlo Group Inc sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $39.58 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $44.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of DE BURLO GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. DE BURLO GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DE BURLO GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DE BURLO GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DE BURLO GROUP INC keeps buying
