Vectors Research Management, LLC Buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vectors Research Management, LLC Buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vectors Research Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, , Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vectors Research Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Vectors Research Management, LLC owns 503 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vectors Research Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vectors+research+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vectors Research Management, LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 445,876 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 359,428 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92%
  3. PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 714,721 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 315,708 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.73%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 84,320 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
New Purchase: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 714,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $70.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 60,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $196.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $152.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 359,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 105,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 127,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 717.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 1070.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 452.16%. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $430.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd (HOFSQ)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.04, with an estimated average price of $0.02.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31.

Sold Out: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $49.66 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vectors Research Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vectors Research Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vectors Research Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vectors Research Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vectors Research Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider