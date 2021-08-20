Vectors Research Management, LLC Buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF,

New Purchases: VRIG, FNY, SPMB, TXT, VRSK, DGX, LH, CL, QYLD, MRVL, FSMB, CBAY, RZV, FEYE, PCSA, AEE, MRNS, PI, ATOM, PRT, SLVO, MRNA, PTON, OGN, AMLP, AMZA, SDY, MINT, PFFA, PZT, JHI, FLR, AVXL, NCR, BYND, ORCC, SLB, NKLA, AFRM, CRM, DIDI, RCL, RMTI, BETZ, EFA, FLQH, SWBI, MAT, FTXN, MFA, F, EVOL, CLX, SCZ, CLF, FIS, BMO, VGK, ABR, GNCA, ATHX, MAIN, GMBL, CPAC, PDI, PNR, RC, EARN, NWSA, TEL, ISEE, JAZZ, PODD, FOXA, PAYC, WLKP, PIRS, TLRY, TLRY, ADAP, CRON, EVG, OPP, NVT, USEG, NIO, CIM,

VTIP, KRE, SHYG, SPLG, TFC, USB, KBE, GWW, XOM, COP, VBK, BKT, TSLA, NEE, ROP, SO, NEP, DUK, MMM, XLI, VRP, WMB, KMI, MSFT, IRM, D, DLR, STZ, IBM, JPM, ROK, XLU, SPSB, IEF, R, MMC, CWEN, INTC, PRU, FUMB, AEP, DXCM, TMO, TGT, XLK, BNY, VEA, GM, PZA, NYF, GOOG, ZM, OKTA, VZ, GIS, FISV, ADM, REGN, BAC, BBY, FMC, MRK, CAG, VALE, LOW, TIP, MTUM, PFF, BXMT, IVV, BP, AB, APD, T, FCX, WAB, GILD, GLD, WELL, DELL, MDT, ACB, MET, CGC, KODK, LAND, RIO, UNP, PM, Reduced Positions: SPIB, IEI, BNL, HYT, VOO, BND, IGSB, VOT, VO, VB, XLE, BRK.B, SPYG, FLOT, IWR, SPY, VGSH, VTI, VMBS, VFH, AGGY, COST, JNJ, UPS, RDS.A, QCOM, VCSH, PAYX, TLT, VGT, JNK, VCIT, LAZR, PEP, BHP, KO, DD, EMR, ENB, EPD, LAMR, LMT, MSEX, IHI, TXN, ANTM, MA, BX, PYPL, CTVA, NLY, BSV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, , Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vectors Research Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Vectors Research Management, LLC owns 503 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 445,876 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 359,428 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92% PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 714,721 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 315,708 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.73% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 84,320 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 714,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $70.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 60,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $196.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $152.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 359,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 105,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 127,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 717.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 1070.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 452.16%. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $430.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.04, with an estimated average price of $0.02.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $49.66 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.81.