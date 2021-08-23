Westover Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells ServiceNow Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc

New Purchases: NXPI, MRVL, CB, CVLT, EXR, STLD, FCX, VOD, HALO, BP, TD, NKE, LMT, DISCA, SLB, XOM, BX, BSX, GOOG,

MSFT, BWA, GS, ERIC, MRK, FLRN, AMZN, ABC, ADBE, PFF, AAPL, DHI, LUV, AMD, ALL, VWO, GOOGL, MBB, TTE, CMCSA, SNPS, VBR, SPTL, KOMP, MUB, HSBC, APAM, TENB, JNJ, SPLG, HOLX, SCHD, MMM, VIG, SPIP, MA, ADSK, PG, MTUM, PYPL, SPTM, Reduced Positions: NOW, FIVN, PAYC, DG, DIS, T, WMT, QRVO, SPTS, HUN, SPIB, COST, UPS, TSLA, EGP, NDAQ, SPSB, AMGN, ICLR, UNH, TMO, MEDP, TFC, AVGO, TSN, HD, DOCU, AMT, V, CRM, PEP, NFLX, CDW, CWEN, EOG, SHM, CVS, PLD, ASML, ABBV, EPAM, PJT, SPDW, TFI, WCN, ABT, AIZ, BMY, DUK, EXC, MDT, MCHP, NVDA, SWKS, TSCO, WM, PNC, PFE, MPW, MAS, KNX, INTC, FB, LOVE, CL, UFPI, AZN, VFC,

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells ServiceNow Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Five9 Inc, Paycom Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,106 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,040 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,295 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% ISHARES TRUST (PFF) - 230,123 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 271,296 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $210.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $177.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.728300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 30,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 131.35%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.618600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $403.409000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 80.71%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 91,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.