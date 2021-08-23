Logo
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells ServiceNow Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Westover Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells ServiceNow Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Five9 Inc, Paycom Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westover Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westover+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westover Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,106 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,040 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,295 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (PFF) - 230,123 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 271,296 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $210.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $177.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.728300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 30,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 131.35%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.618600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $403.409000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 80.71%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 91,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Sold Out: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Westover Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Westover Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Westover Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westover Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westover Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
