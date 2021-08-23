Logo
Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. Buys VANECK VECTORS ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, based Investment company Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANECK VECTORS ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanlon+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.
  1. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 1,693,722 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. VANECK VECTORS ETF (ANGL) - 969,519 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.25%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 136,388 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 63,321 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 179,724 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.367900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 50,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $427.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $581.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VANECK VECTORS ETF (ANGL)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 136.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 969,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 569.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 510.28%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45.

Sold Out: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. keeps buying
insider

insider