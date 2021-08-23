Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. Buys VANECK VECTORS ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

New Purchases: TLT, EMB, CRL, ACHC, ZBRA, TPX, FTNT, PXD, GM, BNDC, TOL, TLTD, LPX, QLC, HYGV, TILT, IXG, TLTE, FALN, COMT, QLV, QDF, BABA, NFRA, IJJ, LLY,

Added Positions: ANGL, LQD, QQQ, BNDX, HYG, BSV, CWB, IUSB, BND, BIV, FCX, TTC, XEC, GOVT, SAM, EFV, DVN, VMBS, TT, NVDA, ODFL, BLV, SIVB, CC, CIT, VTI, VWO, IVV, VXUS, IGSB, WBS, SNV, GUNR, IYE, ESGE, VLUE, IJR, IJK, DIA, SPY, DE,

Reduced Positions: XLK, PFF, XLV, ENV, XLY, AAPL, XLF, XLC, SPSM, XLI, SPMD, XLP, VUG, IEFA, SDY, IXN, XLB, XLE, XLRE, XLU, PFE, IEMG, VTV, MSFT, TTD, PYPL, JNJ, JPM, IBM, HD, CMCSA,

Sold Out: SHY, TIP, SRLN, HYD, SMG, DHR, SNPS, AMED, MDY, CHDN, ETSY, CMG, SLY, ALB, VIAC, IHI,

Egg Harbor Township, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANECK VECTORS ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 1,693,722 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. VANECK VECTORS ETF (ANGL) - 969,519 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.25% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 136,388 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 63,321 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 179,724 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.367900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 50,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $427.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $581.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 136.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 969,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 569.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 510.28%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.