NovaPoint Capital, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, McCormick Inc, Tilray Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company NovaPoint Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sysco Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, McCormick Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NovaPoint Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, NovaPoint Capital, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NovaPoint Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/novapoint+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NovaPoint Capital, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,963 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
  2. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN) - 361,774 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG) - 580,730 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 193,882 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,306 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 361,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 255,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 112,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 109,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 31,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 65,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05. The stock is now traded at around $327.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83. The stock is now traded at around $62.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 81,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VANECK VECTORS ETF (ANGL)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 41.55%. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 66,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 314.76%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of NovaPoint Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. NovaPoint Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NovaPoint Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NovaPoint Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NovaPoint Capital, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider